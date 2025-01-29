profile
PiMAX Crystal Light VR : Magnifique ! Test Original
Casque 2880x2880 (par oeil) Ceux qui l'ont testé sur Flight Sim l'an passé, ont confirmé l'excellence de ce casque. Passé de 1500 à 853 euros.




CONFIG MINIMUM

GPU: RTX 2070, RTX 2070S, RTX 2080, RTX 2080S, RTX 2080Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3060Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 4060Ti, RX 5700XT, RX 6700XT

CPU:
intel I5 - 12x00 Series or above
intel I7 - 8600
intel I7 - 10x00 Series or above
intel I9 - 10x00 Series or above
ou processeur AMD 5700

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 5GB Spare Space

GPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1

USB: USB 3.0 or Above

Operating System: Win10（x64）/Win11





CONFIG RECOMMANDEE


Recommended
For flight and racing simulations, medium graphics quality can be achieved through parameter adjustments.

GPU: RTX 3080, RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 4070, RTX 4070S, RX 6800, RX 6800XT, RX 6900XT, RX 6950XT

CPU:
intel i5 - 13x00 Series or above
intel i7 - 9600
intel I7 - 12x00 Series or above
intel I9 - 12x00 Series or above
or AMD processor 5700X3D

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 5GB Spare Space

GPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1

USB: USB 3.0 or Above

Operating System: Win10（x64）/Win11
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCMRkI_UbpI
    posted the 01/29/2025 at 11:59 AM by solarr
    comments (1)
    solarr posted the 01/29/2025 at 01:01 PM
    par contre, hormis le contraste, la netteté, la définition meilleurs et l'utilisation orientée simulation, le Quest 3 est le plus simple à configurer et plus confortable et se cale mieux sur votre tête, belle image. En plus du prix plus avantageux.

    Prenez garde aux réglages plus complexes côté PiMAX...

    Si le Quest 4 upgrade sa définition, la concurrence sera rude.
