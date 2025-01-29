Casque 2880x2880 (par oeil) Ceux qui l'ont testé sur Flight Sim l'an passé, ont confirmé l'excellence de ce casque. Passé de 1500 à 853 euros.CONFIG MINIMUMGPU: RTX 2070, RTX 2070S, RTX 2080, RTX 2080S, RTX 2080Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3060Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 4060Ti, RX 5700XT, RX 6700XTCPU:intel I5 - 12x00 Series or aboveintel I7 - 8600intel I7 - 10x00 Series or aboveintel I9 - 10x00 Series or aboveou processeur AMD 5700RAM: 16GBStorage: 5GB Spare SpaceGPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1USB: USB 3.0 or AboveOperating System: Win10（x64）/Win11CONFIG RECOMMANDEERecommendedFor flight and racing simulations, medium graphics quality can be achieved through parameter adjustments.GPU: RTX 3080, RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 4070, RTX 4070S, RX 6800, RX 6800XT, RX 6900XT, RX 6950XTCPU:intel i5 - 13x00 Series or aboveintel i7 - 9600intel I7 - 12x00 Series or aboveintel I9 - 12x00 Series or aboveor AMD processor 5700X3DRAM: 16GBStorage: 5GB Spare SpaceGPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1USB: USB 3.0 or AboveOperating System: Win10（x64）/Win11