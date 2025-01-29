Casque 2880x2880 (par oeil) Ceux qui l'ont testé sur Flight Sim l'an passé, ont confirmé l'excellence de ce casque. Passé de 1500 à 853 euros.
CONFIG MINIMUM
GPU: RTX 2070, RTX 2070S, RTX 2080, RTX 2080S, RTX 2080Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3060Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 4060Ti, RX 5700XT, RX 6700XT
CPU:
intel I5 - 12x00 Series or above
intel I7 - 8600
intel I7 - 10x00 Series or above
intel I9 - 10x00 Series or above
ou processeur AMD 5700
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 5GB Spare Space
GPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1
USB: USB 3.0 or Above
Operating System: Win10（x64）/Win11
CONFIG RECOMMANDEE
Recommended
For flight and racing simulations, medium graphics quality can be achieved through parameter adjustments.
GPU: RTX 3080, RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 4070, RTX 4070S, RX 6800, RX 6800XT, RX 6900XT, RX 6950XT
CPU:
intel i5 - 13x00 Series or above
intel i7 - 9600
intel I7 - 12x00 Series or above
intel I9 - 12x00 Series or above
or AMD processor 5700X3D
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 5GB Spare Space
GPU IO Port: DP1.4a x1
USB: USB 3.0 or Above
Operating System: Win10（x64）/Win11
Prenez garde aux réglages plus complexes côté PiMAX...
Si le Quest 4 upgrade sa définition, la concurrence sera rude.