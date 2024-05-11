profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
khazawi
5
Likes
Likers
khazawi
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 83
visites since opening : 155503
khazawi > blog
Top 10 des ventes en France : BO6 en tête
Les ventes sont en volume (le classement du SELL est en valeur)

1 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
2 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (-1)
3 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
4 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (-1)
5 [XBS] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
6 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (-2)
7 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (-5)
8 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
9 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (-4)
10 [PS5] Alan Wake 2: Deluxe Edition (nouveau)

https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/soft-power/hp-prend-le-tournant-de-l-ia-l-egypte-passe-present-futur-8828651
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/05/2024 at 03:06 PM by khazawi
    comments (2)
    sdkios posted the 11/05/2024 at 03:20 PM
    Cool qu'Alan Wake soit present !
    marchale posted the 11/05/2024 at 04:02 PM
    meme bo6 sur xbxs alors qu'il est sur le gamepass et sur un marcher majoritaire a sony
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo