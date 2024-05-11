Les ventes sont en volume (le classement du SELL est en valeur)
1 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
2 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (-1)
3 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
4 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (-1)
5 [XBS] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)
6 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (-2)
7 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (-5)
8 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
9 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (-4)
10 [PS5] Alan Wake 2: Deluxe Edition (nouveau)
