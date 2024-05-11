Les ventes sont en volume (le classement du SELL est en valeur)



1 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)

2 [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (-1)

3 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)

4 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (-1)

5 [XBS] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (nouveau)

6 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (-2)

7 [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (-5)

8 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)

9 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (-4)

10 [PS5] Alan Wake 2: Deluxe Edition (nouveau)



https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/soft-power/hp-prend-le-tournant-de-l-ia-l-egypte-passe-present-futur-8828651