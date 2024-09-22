accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom sort cette semaine
1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas
Sondage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eyqkz5q3To&t
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (13)
13
)
judebox
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 07:26 PM
1
famimax
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 07:35 PM
1) Preco depuis un moment sur la Fnac avec 10€ en cadeau en bon d'achat et un porte clé
opthomas
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 07:42 PM
2 ) j'achèterais plus tard
jenicris
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 07:42 PM
4
victornewman
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 07:47 PM
4
jozen15
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 08:12 PM
J'ai pu tester et je suis satisfait, donc 1
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 08:36 PM
1
wickette
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 08:47 PM
1, ma switch prend la poussière là et pas qu'un peu.
Le mario & luigi par contre j'hésite
l3andr3
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 08:54 PM
3
niflheim
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 09:19 PM
1) j'ai craqué avec la Switch Lite Edition Hyrule, j'espère également avoir un t shirt exclusif grâce à micromania. Ca s'annonce énorme, excellente analyse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TroXZTnoNwA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TroXZTnoNwA
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 10:01 PM
5) OSEF, la switch 2 arrive quand? Bordel
soulfull
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 10:09 PM
2, j'ai decidé de faire le ménage sur mon backlog avant de faire de nouveaux achats.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 09/22/2024 at 10:30 PM
1 ou 2, j'hésite encore, peu de temps pour moi en ce moment (reprise d'études) mais en même temps c'est un nouveau jeu Zelda...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
Le mario & luigi par contre j'hésite