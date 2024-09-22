profile
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
Likes
nicolasgourry
articles : 5333
visites since opening : 8605296
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom sort cette semaine


1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eyqkz5q3To&t
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    judebox posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:26 PM
    famimax posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:35 PM
    1) Preco depuis un moment sur la Fnac avec 10€ en cadeau en bon d'achat et un porte clé
    opthomas posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:42 PM
    2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
    jenicris posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:42 PM
    victornewman posted the 09/22/2024 at 07:47 PM
    jozen15 posted the 09/22/2024 at 08:12 PM
    J'ai pu tester et je suis satisfait, donc 1
    fdestroyer posted the 09/22/2024 at 08:36 PM
    wickette posted the 09/22/2024 at 08:47 PM
    1, ma switch prend la poussière là et pas qu'un peu.

    Le mario & luigi par contre j'hésite
    l3andr3 posted the 09/22/2024 at 08:54 PM
    niflheim posted the 09/22/2024 at 09:19 PM
    1) j'ai craqué avec la Switch Lite Edition Hyrule, j'espère également avoir un t shirt exclusif grâce à micromania. Ca s'annonce énorme, excellente analyse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TroXZTnoNwA
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 09/22/2024 at 10:01 PM
    5) OSEF, la switch 2 arrive quand? Bordel
    soulfull posted the 09/22/2024 at 10:09 PM
    2, j'ai decidé de faire le ménage sur mon backlog avant de faire de nouveaux achats.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 09/22/2024 at 10:30 PM
    1 ou 2, j'hésite encore, peu de temps pour moi en ce moment (reprise d'études) mais en même temps c'est un nouveau jeu Zelda...
