Ranma1/2: Second trailer du remake
Second trailer pour le remake de Ranma1/2 par le studio Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Main) qui se diffusé sur Netflix via une première saison de 12 épisodes.

    posted the 09/21/2024 at 09:47 PM by guiguif
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/21/2024 at 10:12 PM
    Franchement ça le fait mais ce "remake" n'était pas utile. L'anime originale n'a pas vieilli et fidèle au manga.
