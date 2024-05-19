profile
all
Les jeux Bleach (Ulqui)


Jetez un œil a sa chaine si vous êtes fans de Bleach.
    posted the 05/19/2024 at 12:04 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    kraken posted the 05/19/2024 at 03:09 PM
    J'ai un paquet de jeux bleach. Les 3 premiers et le 6 sur PSP, le premier sur DS, le Smash bros like PS2, tous des bons jeux, voire très bons. J'ai aussi les jeux game cube et wii et eux puent.

    Il paraît que le tactical rpg de la DS est top aussi
