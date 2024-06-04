profile
Massira - découverte


Je pars à la découverte de la démo de Massira, un jeu indé en low-poly qui traite de l'exode des réfugiés de la guerre en Syrie.

Bon visionnage
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    posted the 04/06/2024 at 12:17 PM by obi69
