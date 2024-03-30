profile
Jeux en Vrac Dino Crisis !
Ah que serait Youtube sans le Joueur du Grenier ? ^^

    posted the 03/30/2024 at 12:15 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 03/30/2024 at 12:47 PM
    D'ailleurs suite au sondage de Capcom Dino Crisis est dans le top des choix des joueurs
    https://twitter.com/capcomtown/status/1773645219658883246
    sonilka posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:01 PM
    On va espérer que Capcom se réveille un jour et ponde un remake du premier plutôt que de nous sortir du RE en masse.
    jf17 posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:19 PM
    Un remake ou un remastered de Dino crisis et re code Véronica je signe direct
    idd posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:22 PM
    un dino crisis 1 refait comme Resident 2 ce serait génial
    squall06 posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:58 PM
    Je prendrais même un Dino Crisis en monde ouvert c'est pour dire mon envie d'y rejouer ...
