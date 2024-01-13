profile
Tinykin : un petit bijou
Salut à tous,

Je vous partage la dernière vidéo de ma chaine, et je me suis essayé à Tinykin, une belle pépite française qui emprunte un peu le système de jeu de Pikmin pour en faire un platformer maitrisé et efficace.

Dites moi ce que vous en pensez

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems88
    posted the 01/13/2024 at 04:11 PM by oniclem
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 01/13/2024 at 04:14 PM
    Une pépite
    innelan posted the 01/13/2024 at 04:43 PM
    J'attends ma version physique de chez superraregames mais ça promet !
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 01/13/2024 at 05:30 PM
    Complètement incroyable ce jeu !!! Je l'ai déjà fini 3 fois.
    je conseille à tout les fans de Banjo, Mario 64, etc.
    skk posted the 01/13/2024 at 06:04 PM
    Bof
    Les jeux ou on passe son temps à récolter des patounes, c'est plus pour moi...
