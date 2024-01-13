profile
LBA Remake : les développeurs en Live
C'est l'anniversaire de la licence Little Big Adventure !

Le studio 2Point21 streame sur le développement du jeu maintenant :

    posted the 01/13/2024 at 03:09 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 01/13/2024 at 04:59 PM
    Merci pour l'info, j'ai loupé le direct mais je vais regarder ça, LBA faisant partie de mes licences de cœur qui m'ont fait aimer les jeux d'aventure
    cliana posted the 01/13/2024 at 05:44 PM
    Très bonne licence, un plaisir de la revoir
