profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
obi69
all
nouvelle catégorie
LBA Remake : les développeurs en Live
C'est l'anniversaire de la licence Little Big Adventure !
Le studio 2Point21 streame sur le développement du jeu maintenant :
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
tripy73
posted the 01/13/2024 at 03:09 PM by obi69
obi69
comments (
2
)
tripy73
posted
the 01/13/2024 at 04:59 PM
Merci pour l'info, j'ai loupé le direct mais je vais regarder ça, LBA faisant partie de mes licences de cœur qui m'ont fait aimer les jeux d'aventure
cliana
posted
the 01/13/2024 at 05:44 PM
Très bonne licence, un plaisir de la revoir
