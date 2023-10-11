1 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108,449 (910,259)

2 [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30,884 (New)

3 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29,584 (New)

4 [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28,850 (New)

5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,933 (7,565,970)

6 [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14,367 (New)

7 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,158 (940,696)

8 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,974 (71,388 )

9 [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7,360 (New)

10 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6,325 (96,182)

11 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet /Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 5,994 (New)

12 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,969 (5,530,992)

13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,748 (3,301,740)

14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,434 (1,198,650)

15 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,799 (5,316,592)

16 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,593 (5,172,824)

17 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,573 (1,326,568 )

18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,354 (1,883,818 )

19 [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Konami, 10/24/23) – 3,269 (22,599)

20 [NSW] MODEL DEBUT 3 #nicola (FuRyu, 11/02/23) – 31,65 (New)

21 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,760 (4,133,289)

22 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,442 (3,486,081)

23 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,363 (1,177,993)

24 [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 2,163 (34,462)

25 [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 2,148 (45,009)

26 [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 2,112 (111,748 )

27 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 2,108 (11,421)

28 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,066 (229,639)

29 [NSW] My Time at Sandrock (DMM Games, 11/03/23) – 1,954 (New)

30 [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 1,730 (46,684)



Bon bah oui, le top Japon laisse Nintendo loin devant et avec seulement environ 28 000 jeux la Playstation ne peut que regarder la main mise de cette dictature :rage:



points à noter:

- La compilation MGS a sans surprise disparu du top sauf la version Switch qui arrive à trouver 3,269 pigeons (heu bénévoles) supplémentaires.

- le foot aussi n'a plus la quote, EA Sports FC 24 tous disparu sauf la version Switch qui gratte 2,163 remplaçants supplémentaires.