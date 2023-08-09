1 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240 (786,833)2 [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18,801 (134,194)3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,488 (5,465,329)4 [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10,903 (58,852)5 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,206 (1,847,948 )6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,202 (3,250,643)7 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,563 (5,111,980)8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,471 (5,276,341)9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,393 (1,293,703)10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,387 (4,102,326)11 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,997 (1,167,088 )12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,867 (7,525,568 )14 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,305 (211,419)15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,114 (3,450,903)17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,648 (1,158,040)19 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,428 (2,916,592)20 [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2,190 (44,682)21 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2,169 (479,529)22 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,991 (295,505)24 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,683 (2,172,331)25 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,598 (1,182,396)26 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,592 (2,661,184)27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,438 (1,288,258 )28 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,419 (87,803)29 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,417 (917,482)30 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,365 (2,240,313)Bon, bah oui, FF16 a disparu du Top 30Taito Milestone 2 sort au Japon, le 3 est déjà annoncéNintendo dirige le top Japon d'une main de ferc'est malsain de se dire que:Sega n'a qu'un seul jeu présentaucun jeu Sonyaucun jeu Capcomaucun jeu Square Enixaucun jeu Koei Tecmoaucun jeu MarvelousIl est clair qu'il y a une situation de monopole (après on se doute qu'il faut quand même prendre en compte le marché mobile)