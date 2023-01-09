HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
10
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 281
visites since opening : 413869
newtechnix > blog
[TGS 2023] Line-up Square Enix
Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater
Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) – Family Game Park
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Theater
Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Stage, Theater
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Theater
FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Theater
Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park
PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Stage
Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:30 AM by newtechnix
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:32 AM
    rien à signaler de spécial
    frionel posted the 09/01/2023 at 10:16 AM
    En fait ce showcase ne montre aucune nouvelle annonce quoi. D'ailleurs pourquoi montrer du FF16 ? je comprend pas
    evasnake posted the 09/01/2023 at 10:24 AM
    frionel pcq les ventes sont faibles au japon. Ils veulent relancer la machine
    lapala posted the 09/01/2023 at 11:15 AM
    Pas de DQ XII ?
    vfries posted the 09/01/2023 at 11:32 AM
    wickette posted the 09/01/2023 at 12:48 PM
    FFVII rebirth (janvier..)peut avoir un nouveau trailer sans pour autant être dans une conférence ou jouable

    Après je serai pas étonné si Sony garde le trailer 3 dans un state of play histoire de combler le (gros) vide

    lapala tout trailer ou nouvelle annonce ne sera jamais dans ces listes. C’est beaucoup trop tôt pour DQXII mais cette liste n’est en rien exhaustive ça a toujours été comme ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo