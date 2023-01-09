Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater
Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) – Family Game Park
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Theater
Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Stage, Theater
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Theater
FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Theater
Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park
PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Stage
Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater
posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:30 AM by newtechnix
Après je serai pas étonné si Sony garde le trailer 3 dans un state of play histoire de combler le (gros) vide
lapala tout trailer ou nouvelle annonce ne sera jamais dans ces listes. C’est beaucoup trop tôt pour DQXII mais cette liste n’est en rien exhaustive ça a toujours été comme ça