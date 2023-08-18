...non, je blague pour bien illustrer malgré quand même 3 nouveautés y'a peu de choses à signaler,mais d'une façon générale la plupart des jeux ont vu leurs ventes augmentés...non, ce n'est pas une blague-disparition de SF 6 du Top 30 (on vit vraiment dans une drôle d'époque), cela dit prévisible il était 27ème la semaine précédente mais bon...-Mario Kart 8 dx a pris la seconde place de Zelda Totk qui lui a pris sa troisième place.-Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price, mine de rien, fait son petit bout de chemin...et ridiculise même SF6 niveau vente.et-FF16 se maintiens à la 16 ème place...non, il se maintiens à la 17 ème place ^^ (dommage cela aurait fait classe)1 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 69,989 (666,377)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,177 (5,426,782)3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,768 (1,820,225)4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,878 (3,225,961)5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,819 (5,258,520)6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,618 (1,151,536)7 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,128 (5,092,971)8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,705 (4,085,585)9 [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 6,155 (37,594)10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,952 (1,279,705)11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,430 (7,512,167)12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,925 (2,907,301)13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,841 (3,437,199)14 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4,217 (201,485)15 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,601 (472,052)16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,349 (1,148,252)17 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 3,159 (411,039)18 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,104 (287,887)21 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,936 (1,176,287)23 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,429 (2,235,384)24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,354 (82,283)25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,351 (1,283,024)26 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,280 (2,167,388 )27 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,166 (1,049,285)28 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Pokemon, 11/19/21) – 2,214 (2,654,802)29 [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 2,069 (18,249)30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,812 (1,307,835)Bilan:20 jeux Switchs made in nintendo8 jeux Switchs éditeurs tiers2 jeux PS5 éditeurs tiers