...non, je blague pour bien illustrer malgré quand même 3 nouveautés y'a peu de choses à signaler,
mais d'une façon générale la plupart des jeux ont vu leurs ventes augmentés
...non, ce n'est pas une blague
-disparition de SF 6 du Top 30 (on vit vraiment dans une drôle d'époque), cela dit prévisible il était 27ème la semaine précédente mais bon...
-Mario Kart 8 dx a pris la seconde place de Zelda Totk qui lui a pris sa troisième place.
-Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price, mine de rien, fait son petit bout de chemin...et ridiculise même SF6 niveau vente.
et
-FF16 se maintiens à la 16 ème place...non, il se maintiens à la 17 ème place ^^ (dommage cela aurait fait classe)
1 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 69,989 (666,377)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,177 (5,426,782)
3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,768 (1,820,225)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,878 (3,225,961)
5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,819 (5,258,520)
6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,618 (1,151,536)
7 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,128 (5,092,971)
8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,705 (4,085,585)
9 [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 6,155 (37,594)
10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,952 (1,279,705)
11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,430 (7,512,167)
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,925 (2,907,301)
13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,841 (3,437,199)
14 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4,217 (201,485)
15 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,601 (472,052)
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,349 (1,148,252)
17 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 3,159 (411,039)
18 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,104 (287,887)
19 [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou (Idea Factory, 08/10/23) – 3,065 (New)
20 [NSW] Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection (D3 Publisher, 08/10/23) – 2,983 (New)
21 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,936 (1,176,287)
22 [PS5] Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (Compile Heart, 08/10/23) – 2,871 (New)
23 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,429 (2,235,384)
24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,354 (82,283)
25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,351 (1,283,024)
26 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,280 (2,167,388 )
27 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,166 (1,049,285)
28 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Pokemon, 11/19/21) – 2,214 (2,654,802)
29 [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 2,069 (18,249)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,812 (1,307,835)
Bilan:
20 jeux Switchs made in nintendo
8 jeux Switchs éditeurs tiers
2 jeux PS5 éditeurs tiers