Alors oui, je sais que TOTK n'est pas encore sorti et de ce fait je ne le compterai pas dans ce classement mais d'ici à ce que les gens le termine ça risque de prendre 1 mois voire plus et je suis impatient de connaître le top 10 Zelda de la communauté GK alors je le fais maintenant tant pis.



Vous connaissez la chanson à force mais voici quand même les règles



- 5 jeux ou moins grand max et pas 1 de plus



- Épisode 2D et 3D, toutes les consoles. Les jeux en revanche comme Link Crossbow Training ou Cadence of Hyrule ne compte pas.



- 1 vote par membre et MAJ dans les commentaires pour savoir où j'en suis



- Classement et résultat dans la foulée d'ici quelques jours si ya encore des votes avec un rappel par jour pour les membres n'ayant pas encore votés



- A vos votes !



Les JEUX :



- The Legend of Zelda 1 pt



- The Legend of Zelda 2 The Adventure of Link 1 pt



- TLOZ A Link To The Past 11 pts



- TLOZ Link's Awakening 2 pts



- TLOZ Ocarina of Time 12 pts



- TLOZ Majora's Mask 5 pts



- TLOZ Oracle of Age/Seasons 4 pts



- TLOZ The Wind Waker 10 pts



- TLOZ The Minish Cap 1 pt



- TLOZ Twilight Princess 10 pts



- TLOZ Skyward Sword 1 pt



- TLOZ A Link Between Worlds 2 pts



- TLOZ Breath of The Wild 9 pts