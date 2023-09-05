profile
Membre Gamekyo : Votez pour le top 10 des jeux The Legend of Zelda !
Alors oui, je sais que TOTK n'est pas encore sorti et de ce fait je ne le compterai pas dans ce classement mais d'ici à ce que les gens le termine ça risque de prendre 1 mois voire plus et je suis impatient de connaître le top 10 Zelda de la communauté GK alors je le fais maintenant tant pis.

Vous connaissez la chanson à force mais voici quand même les règles

- 5 jeux ou moins grand max et pas 1 de plus

- Épisode 2D et 3D, toutes les consoles. Les jeux en revanche comme Link Crossbow Training ou Cadence of Hyrule ne compte pas.

- 1 vote par membre et MAJ dans les commentaires pour savoir où j'en suis

- Classement et résultat dans la foulée d'ici quelques jours si ya encore des votes avec un rappel par jour pour les membres n'ayant pas encore votés

- A vos votes !

Les JEUX :

- The Legend of Zelda 1 pt

- The Legend of Zelda 2 The Adventure of Link 1 pt

- TLOZ A Link To The Past 11 pts

- TLOZ Link's Awakening 2 pts

- TLOZ Ocarina of Time 12 pts

- TLOZ Majora's Mask 5 pts

- TLOZ Oracle of Age/Seasons 4 pts

- TLOZ The Wind Waker 10 pts

- TLOZ The Minish Cap 1 pt

- TLOZ Twilight Princess 10 pts

- TLOZ Skyward Sword 1 pt

- TLOZ A Link Between Worlds 2 pts

- TLOZ Breath of The Wild 9 pts
    comments (16)
    mrpopulus posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:03 PM
    Bon je commence :

    OOT
    ALTTP
    TP
    WW
    BOTW
    link571 posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:11 PM
    1. OOT
    2. BOTW
    3. Wind Waker
    4. TP
    5. Between World
    nosphor68 posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:13 PM
    Mon Top 5 Zelda

    - The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time
    - Zelda Wind Waker
    - Zelda BOTW
    - The Legend Of Zelda Oracle Of Seasons / Oracle Of Ages
    - The Legend Of Zelda A Link To The Past
    roivas posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:19 PM
    Zelda 1 (mon, premier jeu video )
    ALTTP
    OOT
    TP
    BOTW
    ducknsexe posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:24 PM
    1. The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time

    2. ALTTP

    3. TP

    4. Botw ( avec des donjon il serais
    deuxième )

    5. Zelda Wind Waker
    mrpopulus posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:27 PM
    MAJ
    nyseko posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:29 PM
    1. ToTK
    2. BoTW
    3. SS
    4. A Link Between Worlds
    5. TP
    destati posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:45 PM
    1. Link's Awakening
    2. Majora's Mask
    3. Oracle of Ages/Seasons
    4. Twilight Princess
    5. Ocarina of Time
    famimax posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:55 PM
    1 - A Link To The Past
    2 - The Minish Cap
    3 - The Adventure of Link
    4 - Ocarina of Time
    5 - The Wind Waker
    shambala93 posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:02 PM
    1 A Link to the past
    2 Wind Waker
    3 Twilight Princess
    4 Oracle S/A
    5 BOTW
    gasmok2 posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:10 PM
    1 A link to the past
    2 Ocarina of Time
    3 Link's awakening
    4 Wind Waker
    5 Twilight Princess
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:10 PM
    1 OOT
    2 WW
    3 TPMP...Nan j'déconne TP
    4 Majora Mask
    5 A Link to the past
    lazzaroxx posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:21 PM
    1 - OOT
    2 - BOTW
    3 - MM
    4 - WW
    5 - ALTTP
    chucksly posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:23 PM
    1:TLOZ Ocarina of Time
    2:TLOZ Majora's Mask
    3:TLOZ Twilight Princess
    4:TLOZ Oracle Of Seasons / Oracle Of Ages
    5:TLOZ A Link To The Past
    mrpopulus posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:24 PM
    Maj
    foxstep posted the 05/09/2023 at 02:29 PM
    Breath of the wild
    Majora's Mask
    Ocarina of time
    Wind Waker
    Link to the past
