Alors oui, je sais que TOTK n'est pas encore sorti et de ce fait je ne le compterai pas dans ce classement mais d'ici à ce que les gens le termine ça risque de prendre 1 mois voire plus et je suis impatient de connaître le top 10 Zelda de la communauté GK alors je le fais maintenant tant pis.
Vous connaissez la chanson à force mais voici quand même les règles
- 5 jeux ou moins grand max et pas 1 de plus
- Épisode 2D et 3D, toutes les consoles. Les jeux en revanche comme Link Crossbow Training ou Cadence of Hyrule ne compte pas.
- 1 vote par membre et MAJ dans les commentaires pour savoir où j'en suis
- Classement et résultat dans la foulée d'ici quelques jours si ya encore des votes avec un rappel par jour pour les membres n'ayant pas encore votés
- A vos votes !
Les JEUX :
- The Legend of Zelda 1 pt
- The Legend of Zelda 2 The Adventure of Link 1 pt
- TLOZ A Link To The Past 11 pts
- TLOZ Link's Awakening 2 pts
- TLOZ Ocarina of Time 12 pts
- TLOZ Majora's Mask 5 pts
- TLOZ Oracle of Age/Seasons 4 pts
- TLOZ The Wind Waker 10 pts
- TLOZ The Minish Cap 1 pt
- TLOZ Twilight Princess 10 pts
- TLOZ Skyward Sword 1 pt
- TLOZ A Link Between Worlds 2 pts
- TLOZ Breath of The Wild 9 pts
tags :
posted the 05/09/2023 at 01:01 PM by mrpopulus
OOT
ALTTP
TP
WW
BOTW
2. BOTW
3. Wind Waker
4. TP
5. Between World
- The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time
- Zelda Wind Waker
- Zelda BOTW
- The Legend Of Zelda Oracle Of Seasons / Oracle Of Ages
- The Legend Of Zelda A Link To The Past
ALTTP
OOT
TP
BOTW
2. ALTTP
3. TP
4. Botw ( avec des donjon il serais
deuxième )
5. Zelda Wind Waker
2. BoTW
3. SS
4. A Link Between Worlds
5. TP
2. Majora's Mask
3. Oracle of Ages/Seasons
4. Twilight Princess
5. Ocarina of Time
2 - The Minish Cap
3 - The Adventure of Link
4 - Ocarina of Time
5 - The Wind Waker
2 Wind Waker
3 Twilight Princess
4 Oracle S/A
5 BOTW
2 Ocarina of Time
3 Link's awakening
4 Wind Waker
5 Twilight Princess
2 WW
3 TPMP...Nan j'déconne TP
4 Majora Mask
5 A Link to the past
2 - BOTW
3 - MM
4 - WW
5 - ALTTP
2:TLOZ Majora's Mask
3:TLOZ Twilight Princess
4:TLOZ Oracle Of Seasons / Oracle Of Ages
5:TLOZ A Link To The Past
Majora's Mask
Ocarina of time
Wind Waker
Link to the past