The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Evenement] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / 11.05.2023

Revivez l'histoire de Zelda : Breath of the Wild


Préparez-vous fans de Legend of Zelda ! Nous organiserons une diffusion en direct spéciale avant le lancement à minuit NintendoNYC de Legende de Zelda : Tears Of The Kingdom .

Nintendo Treehouse : Live et plus encore !

Au programme : 4 segments présentant le gameplay de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom.

Site Nintendo US / Twitter
-3 H 45 du matin pour nous-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebOFIvAGG3Y
    posted the 05/05/2023 at 06:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    lalisa posted the 05/05/2023 at 06:23 PM
    jacquescechirac posted the 05/05/2023 at 06:36 PM
    drôle de voir un jeu aussi osef et qui ne regle AUCUNS défaus du précédent (j'en suis à une vingtaine d'heures de jeu) faire l'événement. 6ans d'attente pr peu de changement c'est fou.
