PS Plus : Les jeux du mois de mars (du lourd)
Je dirais même de l'atomique, avec ce mois-ci BF 2042 dans sa version PS5 s'il vous plait (et PS4 également), mais également le Souls-Like CodeVein et l'excellent Minecraft Dungeon !

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/playstation-plus-les-jeux-du-mois-de-mars-2023-devoiles/
    posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:15 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    foxstep posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:23 PM
    Je teste Code Vein

    Le reste poubelle!!
    ostream posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:27 PM
    Rien de lourd la dedans, juste bon à être par dizaine dans les bacs à soldes chez Cash converter
    churos45 posted the 03/01/2023 at 06:27 PM
    Merci mais non merci
