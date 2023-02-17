profile
Top 30 Japon
1 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 67,196 (New)
2 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 29,019 (4,836,510)
3 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,343 (3,876,184)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,807 (5,153,979)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,566 (3,040,308 )
6 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 7,267 (193,187)
7 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,127 (1,001,330)
8 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,155 (1,175,091)
9 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,065 (280,995)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,025 (5,121,897)
11 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 4,680 (54,961)
12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,427 (2,844,163)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,279 (7,429,710)
14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,255 (2,135,168 )
15 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 3,208 (272,102)
16 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3,195 (149,546)
17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,035 (3,347,450)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,964 (1,085,545)
19 [PS5] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 02/09/23) – 2,901 (New)
20 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,627 (997,415)
21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,399 (152,549)
22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 2,231 (306,764)
23 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 2,101 (87,789)
24 [PS5] Forspoken (Square Enix, 01/24/23) – 1,932 (35,056)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,610 (2,623,679)
26 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,607 (37,490)
27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,544 (1,236,316)
28 [NSW] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/26/23) – 1,509 (14,603)
29 [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 1,451 (201,326)
30 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,435 (1,125,384)


Malgré les excellentes ventes de puis déjà 3 semaines de la PS5, il est assez décevant que les ventes softwares physique ne suivent pas, je suis d'accord que potentiellement le téléchargement est peut-être assez bon
Vivement FF16 pour bousculer plus fortement la situation!
    posted the 02/17/2023 at 08:44 AM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 02/17/2023 at 09:15 AM
    Dire que certains rêves de la Switch 2 alors que Nintendo est encore tranquille plusieurs années avec la Switch rien qu'au Japon ça rempli le trésor de guerre tranquillement
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/17/2023 at 10:25 AM
    je suis d'accord que potentiellement le téléchargement est peut-être assez bon

    Nop, y'a assez d'info pour voir que coté déma c'est encore moins la joie que le physique. Le plus probable c'est encore une fois le scalping, mais y'a tout de même du mieux. Avec les ventes HW en hausse, tu vois plus de jeux PS5, même si c'est ridiculement peu, ça annonce un avenir moins catastrophique.
    zekk posted the 02/17/2023 at 10:56 AM
    hyoga57 ça recommence déjà
