1 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 67,196 (New)

2 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 29,019 (4,836,510)

3 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,343 (3,876,184)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,807 (5,153,979)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,566 (3,040,308 )

6 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 7,267 (193,187)

7 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,127 (1,001,330)

8 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,155 (1,175,091)

9 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,065 (280,995)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,025 (5,121,897)

11 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 4,680 (54,961)

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,427 (2,844,163)

13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,279 (7,429,710)

14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,255 (2,135,168 )

15 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 3,208 (272,102)

16 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3,195 (149,546)

17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,035 (3,347,450)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,964 (1,085,545)

19 [PS5] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 02/09/23) – 2,901 (New)

20 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,627 (997,415)

21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,399 (152,549)

22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 2,231 (306,764)

23 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 2,101 (87,789)

24 [PS5] Forspoken (Square Enix, 01/24/23) – 1,932 (35,056)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,610 (2,623,679)

26 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,607 (37,490)

27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,544 (1,236,316)

28 [NSW] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/26/23) – 1,509 (14,603)

29 [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 1,451 (201,326)

30 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,435 (1,125,384)





