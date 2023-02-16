profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
22
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 830
visites since opening : 1126687
obi69 > blog
all
La démo de Like a Dragoon : Ishin
Si comme moi, vous n'avez pas de next gen pour essayer la démo ce soir



Ca a l'air marrant, j'ai hâte !

Merco à @Iglou2310 pour avoir partagé si vite la démo !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/16/2023 at 07:33 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo