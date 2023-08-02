profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
obi69 > blog
Neo Fest Steam : A la découverte de Planet of Lana
Iglou poursuit sa découverte des démo du Steam Neo Fest avec Planet of Lana, un cinematic platformer soigné sur la forme. Quid du fond?

Enjoy!

La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    tags : demo gameplay let's play gameforever.fr slave zero x neo fest
    gareauxloups
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:00 AM by obi69
    comments (0)
