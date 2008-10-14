Apologies for the lateness of this one: owing to continual changes in the console code, this is actually the third time we've worked on this project. So, in the follow-up to our initial DF tech review, Oliver Mackenzie provides the current-gen console platform comparisons: PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Which is the best system to play the game on right now, what cutbacks can you expect on Series S and what's the score with the contentious VRS system used in the game in the wake of the latest patches?

Digital Foundry a comparé les versions PS5, Xbox Series S et Xbox Series X du magnifique Dead Space.