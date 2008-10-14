.
Dead Space
name : Dead Space
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Electronic Arts
genre : action
european release date : 10/24/2008
us release date : 10/14/2008
other versions : PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.ea.com/deadspace/home.jsp
suzukube
articles : 3004
visites since opening : 5011584
[DF] Dead Space Remake - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S


Apologies for the lateness of this one: owing to continual changes in the console code, this is actually the third time we've worked on this project. So, in the follow-up to our initial DF tech review, Oliver Mackenzie provides the current-gen console platform comparisons: PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Which is the best system to play the game on right now, what cutbacks can you expect on Series S and what's the score with the contentious VRS system used in the game in the wake of the latest patches?


Digital Foundry a comparé les versions PS5, Xbox Series S et Xbox Series X du magnifique Dead Space.
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 01:44 AM by suzukube
