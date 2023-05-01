Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopastream
15
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 695
visites since opening : 463602
koopastream > blog
Middle-Heart : Shadow of Mordor - (Re) Découverte
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on se replonge en découverte sur Middle Heart Shadow of Mordor sur sa version PC

https://youtu.be/iIAsyuP0G2E
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/05/2023 at 05:44 PM by koopastream
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo