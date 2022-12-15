.
profile
The Callisto Protocol
2
Likers
name : The Callisto Protocol
platform : PC
editor : Krafton
developer : Striking Distance Studios
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2961
visites since opening : 4866273
suzukube > blog
all
The Callisto Protocol (Sheshounet)
Il parait que c'est un bon jeu, voyons ce que Sheshounet en pense.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/15/2022 at 07:43 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 12/15/2022 at 07:43 PM
    Darkxehanort94 T'as la ref uwu ?
    spencer posted the 12/15/2022 at 08:09 PM
    A ba je lai deja regarder ya 10 mn lol
    victornewman posted the 12/15/2022 at 08:18 PM
    mdr " la prison c'est sympa ! fauuuxxxxx !!!! "
    kratoszeus posted the 12/15/2022 at 09:01 PM
    Bon test objectif.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo