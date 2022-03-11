profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
nicolasgourry
God of War Ragnarök | PS4 - PS4 Pro - PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZdCeY23pTk
    kibix
    posted the 11/03/2022 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fuji posted the 11/03/2022 at 05:16 PM
    Moai... on verra la différence entre le 60hz et le 120hz performance si c'est pas trop dégueu.
    Jamais le 30fps, ca devrait etre interdit
    jenicris posted the 11/03/2022 at 05:17 PM
    En 60 fps, juste parfait!
    yukilin posted the 11/03/2022 at 05:19 PM
    ça m'a l'air fluide et stable, c'est tout ce qui compte pour moi, peu importe la version.
