SOFTWARE
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 301,845 (2,743,135)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 31,085 (New)
[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,263 (81,479)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,617 (4,847,032)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,829 (2,801,507)
[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 8,554 (152,390)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,538 (740,713)
[NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6,415 (New)
[PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,642 (53,742)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,079 (4,981,611)
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 4,771 (893,705)
[PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,167 (32,538 )
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,064 (1,043,153)
[NSW] Juuzaengi: Engetsu Sangokuden 1 & 2 (Idea Factory, 09/22/22) – 3,954 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,864 (3,279,536)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,540 (7,332,807)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,383 (2,722,368 )
[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 3,148 (98,717)
[PS4] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 3,057 (New)
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) –
[PS5] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 2,599 (New)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,577 (2,081,626)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,366 (1,022,301)
[NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1,858 (New)
[NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 1,743 (19,192)
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age DE (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,641 (228,141)
[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,624 (232,007)
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,620 (2,295,435)
[NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 1,519 (8,217)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21//17) – 1,479 (4,120,642)
Splatoon roule encore sur le Top Japon pour sa troisième semaine.
Pour bien illustrer le faible score, il suffit de comparer avec la petite compilation (jeux 8bits/16 bits) sans ambition d'Edia pour sa license Valis:
[NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1,858 (New)
Par contre pour le démat cela ne doit pas empêcher de faire plus.
La seule excuse je pense c'est que comme c'est un nouveau titre inconnu du public et qu'ils n'ont peut-être pas réussi à faire le buzz comme Octopath Traveller.