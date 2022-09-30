SOFTWARE



[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 301,845 (2,743,135)

[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 31,085 (New)

[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,263 (81,479)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,617 (4,847,032)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,829 (2,801,507)

[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 8,554 (152,390)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,538 (740,713)

[NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6,415 (New)

[PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,642 (53,742)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,079 (4,981,611)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 4,771 (893,705)

[PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,167 (32,538 )

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,064 (1,043,153)

[NSW] Juuzaengi: Engetsu Sangokuden 1 & 2 (Idea Factory, 09/22/22) – 3,954 (New)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,864 (3,279,536)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,540 (7,332,807)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,383 (2,722,368 )

[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 3,148 (98,717)

[PS4] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 3,057 (New)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) –

[PS5] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 2,599 (New)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,577 (2,081,626)

[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,366 (1,022,301)

[NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1,858 (New)

[NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 1,743 (19,192)

[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age DE (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,641 (228,141)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,624 (232,007)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,620 (2,295,435)

[NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 1,519 (8,217)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21//17) – 1,479 (4,120,642)



Splatoon roule encore sur le Top Japon pour sa troisième semaine.