TOP 30 Japo-Nez
SOFTWARE

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 301,845 (2,743,135)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 31,085 (New)
[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,263 (81,479)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,617 (4,847,032)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,829 (2,801,507)
[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 8,554 (152,390)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,538 (740,713)
[NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6,415 (New)
[PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,642 (53,742)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,079 (4,981,611)
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 4,771 (893,705)
[PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,167 (32,538 )
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,064 (1,043,153)
[NSW] Juuzaengi: Engetsu Sangokuden 1 & 2 (Idea Factory, 09/22/22) – 3,954 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,864 (3,279,536)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,540 (7,332,807)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,383 (2,722,368 )
[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 3,148 (98,717)
[PS4] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 3,057 (New)
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) –
[PS5] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 2,599 (New)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,577 (2,081,626)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,366 (1,022,301)
[NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1,858 (New)
[NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 1,743 (19,192)
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age DE (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,641 (228,141)
[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,624 (232,007)
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,620 (2,295,435)
[NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 1,519 (8,217)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21//17) – 1,479 (4,120,642)

Splatoon roule encore sur le Top Japon pour sa troisième semaine.
    posted the 09/30/2022 at 05:21 PM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    newtechnix posted the 09/30/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Square Enix qui tente mais qui floppe avec Diofeld chronicle même sur Switch! Il semble loin le jolie score d'Octopath traveller, un début de doute quant à la stratégie de square?

    [NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6,415 (New)
    [PS4] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 3,057 (New)
    [PS5] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 2,599 (New)

    Pour bien illustrer le faible score, il suffit de comparer avec la petite compilation (jeux 8bits/16 bits) sans ambition d'Edia pour sa license Valis:

    [NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1,858 (New)
    rikimaru posted the 09/30/2022 at 05:44 PM
    newtechnix Il faut voir la part du démat, les ventes internationales et le budget qu'a eu le jeu avant de parler d'échec. Surtout que le marché japonais en dehors des jeux Nintendo et de 2-3 licences fortes, le reste...
    newtechnix posted the 09/30/2022 at 05:58 PM
    rikimaru Je suis d'accord pour le budget car malgré que le jeu semble intéressant on a toutefois pas l'impression que la finition soit au rendez-vous.
    Par contre pour le démat cela ne doit pas empêcher de faire plus.

    La seule excuse je pense c'est que comme c'est un nouveau titre inconnu du public et qu'ils n'ont peut-être pas réussi à faire le buzz comme Octopath Traveller.
