Square Enix
http://www.square-enix-europe.com
Fin 2022 / La folie Square-enix
Septembre
16) VARIOUS DAYLIFE

(Disponible sur PC/PS4/Switch)

22) The Diofield Chronicle

(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch)

29) VALKYRIE ELYSIUM

(PC/PS5/PS4)


Octobre

13) TRIANGLE STRATEGY

(PC)

27 ) STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE

(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne)


Novembre

4) HARVESTELLA

(PC/Switch)

11) Tactics Ogre : Reborn

(PC/PS5/PS4/Switch)

N.C.) Front Mission "remake"

(Switch)


Décembre

1) Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered

(PC/PS5/PS4/Switch)

9) Dragon Quest Treasures

(Switch)

13) CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION

(PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch)
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 09:05 AM by nicolasgourry
