Sonic Frontiers
3
Likers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 4425
visites since opening : 6432626
nicolasgourry > blog
Sonic Frontiers a vraiment la pêche
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZNhzeZD_do
    1
    coldy
    posted the 09/12/2022 at 12:44 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    coldy posted the 09/12/2022 at 12:53 PM
    Si il y a de la pêche, alors...
    testament posted the 09/12/2022 at 12:56 PM
    Icebergbrulant Tu valides ?
    killia posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:05 PM
    Le cauchemar de Sonic Adventure 2 continue
    cloudo posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:14 PM
    C'est quoi cette caméra qui bouge manuellement par à-coup
    keiku posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:16 PM
    faire croire qu'il a la pêche pour pour tenter de noyer le poisson
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:17 PM
    killia c'est dans le 1
    xenofamicom posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:30 PM
    J'ai cru à une nouvelle vidéo qui "a vraiment la pêche"....

    Si même les fans font dans la comm' moisi
    killia posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:55 PM
    guiguif mea-culpa
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/12/2022 at 01:57 PM
    Moi j'ai la banane.
    funkysegamurai posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:09 PM
    SOnic est tellement plus cool que mario en terme de design
