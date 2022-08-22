profile
Saints Row 2022
1
name : Saints Row 2022
platform : PC
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
suzukube
suzukube
[DF] Saints Row 2022 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S


Je n'ai pas le temps de faire un résumé de la situation, mais Digital Foundry a sorti sa vidéo d'analyse technique du jeu. Je ferais un retour (bien) plus tard.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2022 at 03:21 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    geralt posted the 08/22/2022 at 03:34 PM
    Je fais le résumer.


    En 1440p = sup PS5
    En 4K = Sup XSX.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 08/22/2022 at 03:57 PM
    Nos consoles actuelles devraient viser le 1440P/ 60 fps, la 4k est une hérésie surtout quand tu vois le matos pc qui est réellement nécessaire pour faire de la 4k confortablement
    suzukube posted the 08/22/2022 at 04:11 PM
    geralt ptain j'joue en 1080p / 60 en vrai ça n'apporte rien le RT Occlusion ? J'me sens comme un clown sur un placebo
    metroidvania posted the 08/22/2022 at 04:31 PM
    Put1 comment ça fait chier que c est toi qui fait ces articles DF etc c était tellement plus pro et mieux avant
