Cette semaine on a vu que les chiffres de vente hardware était plutôt bon mais on peut aussi constater qu'on a eu beaucoup plus de nouveautés qu'à l'habitude.



1 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 112,728 (New)

2 [NSW] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco, 07/28/22) – 28,536 (New)

3 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 24,966 (623,493)

4 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 17,209 (217,472)

5 [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 14,098 (85,235)

6 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 12,453 (139,888 )

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,542 (4,745,609)

8 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,201 (823,909)

9 [NSW] Tengoku Struggle: Strayside (Idea Factory, 07/28/22) – 10,912 (New)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,873 (2,727,866)

11 [NSW] Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Inti Creates, 07/28/22) – 9,493 (New)

12 [PS4] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco, 07/28/22) – 7,757 (New)

13 [NSW] Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony (CFK, 07/28/22) – 7,604 (New)

14 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,687 (3,228,007)

15 [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 6,607 (28,360)

16 [NSW] Anonymous;Code (MAGES., 07/28/22) – 6,450 (New)

17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,871 (7,297,474)

18 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,714 (4,936,314)

19 [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 4,975 (28,400)

20 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,647 (1,004,727)

21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,055 (2,685,422)

22 [PS4] Anonymous;Code (MAGES., 07/28/22) – 3,696 (New)

23 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,599 (208,134)

24 [NSW] GrimGrimoire OnceMore (Nippon Ichi Software, 07/28/22) – 3,524 (New)

25 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,007 (2,058,313)

26 [PS4] Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (City Connect, 07/28/22) – 2,970 (New)

27 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 2,805 (147,034)

28 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 2,657 (2,276,532)

29 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,640 (1,001,223)

30 [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Falcom, 07/28/22) – 2,407 (New)