Ma sélection se compose de :Panzer Dragoon: RemakeTomb Raider: Definitive EditionTitanfall™ 2 édition standardHotshot RacingFallen Legion: Sins of an EmpireGUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceOne Piece Burning BloodMass Effect™: Andromeda – Édition Recrue standardSayonara Wild HeartsShining Resonance RefrainThe Evil Within 2God Eater 3Sword Art Online: Lost SongTales of BerseriaKILL la KILL - IFIl y a actuellement 1296 jeux dématérialisés en promotion sur le PlayStation Store !