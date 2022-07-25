profile
all
Promo : 16 jeux demat' PS4/PS5 à partir de 2 euros 50


Ma sélection se compose de :

Panzer Dragoon: Remake
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Titanfall™ 2 édition standard
Hotshot Racing
Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR-
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
One Piece Burning Blood
Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Édition Recrue standard
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Shining Resonance Refrain
The Evil Within 2
God Eater 3
Sword Art Online: Lost Song
Tales of Berseria
KILL la KILL - IF

Il y a actuellement 1296 jeux dématérialisés en promotion sur le PlayStation Store !
    killia, jowy14
    posted the 07/25/2022 at 09:03 PM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    jowy14 posted the 07/25/2022 at 09:31 PM
    J’hésite toujours entre la version PS4/PS5 et la version Switch pour Panzer Dragoon…
    Il y a de grosse différence en terme de reso / frame rate ?
    suzukube posted the 07/25/2022 at 09:36 PM
    jowy14 Je ne vais pas te mentir en disant non, mais perso, j'm'en fous des performances, c'est sur Switch

    Si tu es pointilleux, n'hésite pas et prend sur PS4
    hyoga57 posted the 07/25/2022 at 10:05 PM
    suzukube jowy14 Tout tourne mieux sur PS4 que sur Switch. Et Panzer Dragoon que j'ai sur les deux supports ne fait pas exception.

    Il faut le faire sur PS4 pour les trophées.
    jowy14 posted the 07/25/2022 at 10:11 PM
    hyoga57 dont le fameux des 1000h ou je sais plus trop quoi
    hyoga57 posted the 07/25/2022 at 10:16 PM
    jowy14 C'est 100 heures de jeu. 1000 heures, j'aurais déjà abandonné.
    jowy14 posted the 07/25/2022 at 10:32 PM
    hyoga57 je me suis un peu emballé sur les 0

    100h sur un jeu assez court comme ça, ça fait long
    suzukube posted the 07/25/2022 at 10:32 PM
    jowy14 a 2€50 prend les 2 lol
