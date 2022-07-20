profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 deja dans la nature
Attention aux leaks



https://twitter.com/ActualAero/status/1549816134085517317/photo/1
    posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:14 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    exerion posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:22 PM
    lol
    wiikdydust posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:23 PM
    C'est normal qu'un jeu en version US soit MADE IN JAPAN.
    testament posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:23 PM
    C'est pas nouveau ça.
    losz posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:27 PM
    Vite le NSP
    zekk posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:30 PM
    wiikdydust j'ai des jeux DS américain made in japan, ça n'a pas l'air d'être nouveau
    masharu posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:35 PM
    hyoga57 posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:37 PM
    Comme d'habitude, le jeu va être spoilé par ces connards de ricains.
    oxo posted the 07/20/2022 at 08:42 PM
    wiikdydust Oui, Nintendo fait fabriquer les cartouches de ses consoles destinées au monde entier dans une usine japonaise et ça depuis fort longtemps.
    e3ologue posted the 07/20/2022 at 09:45 PM
    Et dire qu'il y a encore 10 ans je chopais certains jeux Nintendo jusqu'à presque 1 semaine avant, le bon vieux où tu finissais un jeu avant sa sortie
    kikoo31 posted the 07/20/2022 at 09:57 PM
    Ben deconnectez vous des réseaux sociaux
    killia posted the 07/20/2022 at 10:26 PM
    Je risque de criser si je tombe sur un spoil sur Youtube ou ailleurs. Ça va couper gentillement les RS pendant 2 semaines (temps estimé pour retourner le jeu comme il faut )

    e3ologue la belle époque
