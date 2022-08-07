profile
Du gameplay pour le ROG Phone 6 Pro


TheRelaxingEnd nous propose une très sympathique vidéo du Rog Phone 6 Pro, avec notamment du gameplay nous montrant que le téléphone fait tourner sans sourciller Genshin Impact en 60 fps - de quoi s'imposer en Chine et au Japon ?
