profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 709
visites since opening : 928676
obi69 > blog
all
Hommage à From Software


Lunacid est Dungeon RPG développé par le développeur indépendant KIRA qui via Lunacid rend hommage à King's Field mais surtout Shadow Tower.
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sora78
    posted the 06/30/2022 at 08:03 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo