Capcom
official website : http://www.capcom.com
articles : 4345
visites since opening : 6233634
nicolasgourry > blog
Capcom annonce officiellement : Dragon's Dogma II


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlSW2kJpZRM
    ouken, xenofamicom, shima, davydems, marchand2sable
    posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    xenofamicom posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:42 PM
    Capcom ils font très forts..
    davydems posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:47 PM
    je suis tellement content que jai repris dark ariser sur xbox (il est en promo a 4 euros en ce moment sur le store)
    isora posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:48 PM
    Le mec aurait juste pu montrer son t-shirt dans le live capcom de lundi en gros
    marchand2sable posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:50 PM
    Lol l'annonce est identique a RE2 Remake, un T-shirt quoi mais ça fait plaisir.
    leonr4 posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:51 PM
    RE Engine confirmé

    https://twitter.com/DD_CAPCOM/status/1537560515903655936
    xenofamicom posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:51 PM
    isora Sauf qu'il a parlé durant 10 minutes avant de montrer son tshirt et qu'il a dit des trucs très intéressants
    rbz posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:59 PM
    jaysennnin posted the 06/17/2022 at 12:33 AM
    davydems je l'ai pris aussi depuis un moment, faut que je me décide à avancer dedans
