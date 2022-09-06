SOFTWARE

1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28,259 (447,781)

2 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21,440 (New)

3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13,290 (749,577)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,848 (4,664,614)

5 [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9,029 (New)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,617 (2,663,165)

7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,881 (3,169,070)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,153 (4,895,873)

9 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6,021 (183,229)

10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,419 (2,036,972)



HARDWARE

1 Switch OLED Model – 32,506 (1,861,529)

2 PlayStation 5 – 26,153 (1,437,531)

3 Switch – 19,650 (18,346,685)

4 Switch Lite – 7,966 (4,743,754)

5 Xbox Series S – 8,532 (121,759)

6 Xbox Series X – 3,041 (104,363)

7 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,430 (240,997)

8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 257 (1,186,636)

9 PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,819,605)