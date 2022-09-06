profile
TOP JAPAN
SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28,259 (447,781)
2 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21,440 (New)
3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13,290 (749,577)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,848 (4,664,614)
5 [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9,029 (New)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,617 (2,663,165)
7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,881 (3,169,070)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,153 (4,895,873)
9 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6,021 (183,229)
10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,419 (2,036,972)

HARDWARE
1 Switch OLED Model – 32,506 (1,861,529)
2 PlayStation 5 – 26,153 (1,437,531)
3 Switch – 19,650 (18,346,685)
4 Switch Lite – 7,966 (4,743,754)
5 Xbox Series S – 8,532 (121,759)
6 Xbox Series X – 3,041 (104,363)
7 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,430 (240,997)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 257 (1,186,636)
9 PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,819,605)
    posted the 06/09/2022 at 03:18 PM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    edarn posted the 06/09/2022 at 03:30 PM
    J'imagine qu'il manque un "1" devant les chiffres de la Switch Lite... ou alors les chiffres de la Series S sont pas corrects.
    jojos23 posted the 06/09/2022 at 03:50 PM
    ha ha ha, il y a tout de même 21 PS4 qui ont trouvé un foyer ! Il ne doit vraiment plus rester beaucoup de stock à ce niveau
    hyoga57 posted the 06/09/2022 at 04:09 PM
    jojos23 La PS4 Slim qui était la seule restante parmi tous les modèles n'est plus en production depuis fin 2020, soit depuis la sortie de la PS5.
    lastmajor posted the 06/09/2022 at 04:32 PM
    C'est marrant que ce Top sépare les différentes versions de machines. Avant c'était fait qu'aux alentours de la sortie d'une machine pour donner une idée des ratios après ça disparaissait parce que moins pertinent à la longue...

    Quand y'aura 4/5 modèles différents de PS/Xbox ça deviendra illisible.
