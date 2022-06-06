profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 703
visites since opening : 916960
obi69 > blog
all
Je plonge dans les ténèbres de l'intriguant Silt


A la croisée des chemins entre Ecco le dauphin et Limbo, Silt est un nouveau d'aventure intriguant qui vient tout juste de sortir sur Switch !

Ci dessus ma découverte live des 2 premiers chapitres.

Bon visionnage !
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : live inde découverte introduction indie let's play twitch switch gameforever.fr silt
    posted the 06/06/2022 at 10:08 PM by obi69
