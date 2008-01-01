Génération Micros : les ordinateurs 8/16 bits.
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Winter Games et Summer Games, les pépites d'Epyx
Retour presque 40 années en arrière, avec les premiers jeux estampillés Games d'Epyx, qui sont sûrement les meilleurs jeux multi épreuves jamais sortis à l'époque.
On revient en détail sur chacun de ces titres, avec la revue de presse pour chacun.
    posted the 05/28/2022 at 07:10 AM by jedi
