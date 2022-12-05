Après avoir été malmené par la critique à son lancement, nous avons pensé qu'il était grand temps de revisiter la trilogie Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition - et nous sommes heureux de l'avoir fait. Si les décisions artistiques sont encore quelque peu discutables, il ne fait aucun doute que de véritables améliorations ont été apportées à l'ensemble du jeu. Oliver Mackenzie nous raconte l'histoire.

Voici également la liste des éléments qui ont été corrigés dans le jeu :Général - Toutes les plates-formes, tous les titresAmélioration des performances du jeu sur toutes les plateformes et dans tous les modes graphiques.Amélioration de la stabilitéCorrection de plusieurs problèmes lors de la tentative de réessayer une mission à partir du dernier point de contrôle.Correction d'un certain nombre de problèmes de collisionCorrection d'un certain nombre de problèmes liés aux textures et à la signalisation.Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive EditionAdded the ability to hold the Sprint button to do a partial sprint when using Tap to SprintImproved collision near the Shoreside Vale safehouseImproved collision near the Cochrane DamImproved collision near the Phil Cassidy Army SurplusImproved collision near Supa Save!Improved the zoom behavior of the mini-map while drivingImproved the pathing of the armored car under certain circumstances at the end of mission “Escort Service”Improved collisions on yellow railingsImproved several textures found on the Manana that appears in mission “Dead Skunk in the Trunk”Improved visibility on some of the “Pay 'n' Spray” signs at nightImproved GPS behavior during the Vigilante missionsImproved the cinematic camera behavior during the RC Toyz missionsImproved camera behavior when equipping the Sniper rifleImproved details on the Triad Fish Van when viewed from a distanceFixed an issue that resulted in misplaced textures and text on the Chinatown market archesFixed an issue affecting multiple Pay 'N' Spray signage texturesFixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to enter a car unless standing stillFixed issues with a number of NPC interactionsFixed an issue that resulted in Claude not looking over his shoulder when using the rear facing cameraFixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Accomplishment “Am Walkin' Here” not being awarded to some players when conditions were metFixed a geometry issue near the bridge in StauntonFixed an issue with the 'K-JAH Radio' iconFixed an issue that resulted in the Cartel Cruiser details not initially appearing when approaching the vehicleFixed a texture issue under the Callahan Bridge near the dockyard entranceFixed a texture issue on the EnforcerFixed a water collision issue in Belleville ParkFixed an issue in “Payday For Ray” that resulted in some players being unable to progress after reaching the first payphoneFixed an issue that prevented the mission “Liberator” from starting when the player entered the coronaFixed an issue that resulted in lightning being visible inside during the cutscene for the mission “Evidence Dash”Fixed an issue that resulted in the end cutscene repeating for some players during the mission “Bomb Da Base: Act II”Fixed multiple text issues in the Briefs menuFixed an issue that resulted in the parcels appearing too dark at night during “A Drop In The Ocean”Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rhino tank spawning without doorsFixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “The Exchange”Fixed an issue that resulted in the door at the Staunton Pay 'n' Spray appearing closedFixed an issue that resulted in fog effects flickering under some conditionsFixed an issue with the fire and explosion effects during the mission “Paparazzi Purge”Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles going missing if the player moved too far away from themFixed an issue that resulted in Kanbu's location no longer displaying on the mini-map after being freed during “Kanbu Bust-Out“Fixed an issue that resulted in all traffic lights always displaying greenFixed an issue that resulted in two Marias being visible during the cutscene at the end of the mission “The Exchange”Fixed an issue that resulted in Diablo members not dying if they fell into the water during the mission “Pump-Action Pimp”Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Overlay becoming unresponsive for some PC playersFixed an issue with the flight controls for the Dodo on PCFixed an issue that resulted in the 'Achievement Unlocked' message failing to trigger when the player is offline on Xbox OneGrand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive EditionImproved wall textures at the Colon HotelImproved the alley wall beside the Deacon HotelImproved enemy spawn behavior in the mission “Demolition Man”Improved the camera behavior in the helicopter during the mission “Phnom Penh '86”Improved windows on the Moist Palms HotelImproved collision around El Banco Corrupto GrandeImproved collision on the fence surrounding Moist Palms HotelImproved collision near the parking lot outside the Print WorksImproved collision near the bridge between Starfish Island and The MainlandImproved collision in the Ocean View Hotel lobbyFixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Chopper'd Up” not being awardedFixed an issue that resulted in burning vehicle blips to not appear on the mini-map and the timer freezing during Firefighter missionsFixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Cop Land” whenever the cafe blew upFixed an issue that resulted in the player not failing the mission “Cannon Fodder” after dyingFixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Take the Cannoli” not being awardedFixed an issue that resulted in the player failing the mission “Publicity Tour” after driving the limo into the corona at a high rate of speedFixed an issue that resulted in the cops turning white and disappearing when they are killed during the mission “No Escape?”Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPS route being visible on the mini-map for the courier during the mission “Hit the Courier”Fixed an issue that resulted in objective markers remaining on the mini-map after failing the mission “Shakedown”Fixed an issue that resulted in Tommy’s health being restored after getting on the bike in the mission “Pizza Boy”Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic lights not illuminatingFixed an issue that resulted in objectives and locations of suspects during Vigilante missions only appearing in Briefs menuFixed an issue with front door texture at “Pole Position”Fixed an issue with the garage door texture on the back side of the Police StationFixed an issue that resulted in the Joe’s Beds sign board inside the North Point Mall appearing reversedFixed an issue that resulted in the glass not breaking when smashing the shop windows at Howlin’ Petes Biker EmporiumFixed an issue with planes appearing in incorrect colors when landing at the AirportFixed an issue that resulted in BJ appearing incorrectly during the cutscene after purchasing Sunshine AutosFixed an issue that resulted in rain being visible inside the print factory during the cutscene for the mission “Hit the Courier”Fixed an issue that resulted in footstep sounds not being audible while moving and aiming with a one-handed weaponFixed an issue that resulted in the scanner audio repeating when getting into an AmbulanceGrand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive EditionImproved the High Fade haircutImproved the first-person camera view while in certain vehiclesImproved collision in the back room of Zero's RC ShopImproved Firefighter and Paramedic UI messages at 4k resolutionImproved the UI on the driving school TV when resolution is set to 3440 x 1440 on PCImproved the audio during the mission “Sweet's Girl”Fixed an issue with the window texture at the security checkpoint of the Los Santos AirportFixed an issue with the ground texture at the Angel Pines MotelFixed a collision issue in the alley during the mission "Small Town Bank"Fixed an issue that resulted in the instructions remaining onscreen for the duration of Taxi Driver missionsFixed an issue that resulted in CJ’s reflection not appearing in mirrors when aiming with the sniper scope or using the cameraFixed an issue that resulted in the music continuing to play and cars becoming unusable after loading a save during the “Cesar Vialpando” Lowrider ChallengeFixed an issue that resulted in the crates not clearing upon completion of the mission “Stowaway”Fixed an issue that resulted in NPCs clipping through their beds during a burglaryFixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “Ain't Nothing But a G Thing” not being awardedFixed a number of issues where the player was unable to get on bikes and motorcycles during certain missionsFixed an issue that resulted in building debris collision not resetting after retrying the mission “Yay Ka-Boom-Boom”Fixed an issue that resulted in missing lip sync during the end of the mission “Wrong Side of the Tracks”Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic lights ceasing to functionFixed an issue that resulted in the cutscene on the cargo ship ending prematurely during the mission “The Da Nang Thang”Fixed an issue that resulted in some settings not saving after exiting the gameFixed a number of progression issues within the mission “Pier 69”Fixed an issue that resulted in the corona at The Panopticon appearing oversized in the mission “Photo Opportunity”Fixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “Robbing Uncle Sam”Fixed an issue that resulted in the music persisting after loading a save during a dance routine at the NightclubFixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to drive vehicles after loading a save during the Lowrider ChallengeFixed an issue that resulted in pedestrian cars being able to enter the cemetery during the mission “Los Sepulcros”Fixed an issue that resulted in Ryder able to be killed after completing the mission “Home Invasion”Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to retry the mission “High Stakes, Low Rider”Fixed an issue that resulted in an autosave not being created after completing the mission “High Stakes, Low Rider”Fixed an issue with Snapshots being visible without using the camera while CJ is on the phoneFixed an issue that resulted in the help text prompting the player to return at a later time only appearing the first time when attempting to start the mission “Home Invasion” outside of the correct timeFixed an issue that resulted in a pickup effect appearing above the Johnson house after completing the mission “Sweet & Kendl”Fixed an issue that resulted in the fire effects disappearing after retrying from a checkpoint in the mission “Burning Desire”Fixed an issue that resulted in two wheeled vehicles becoming invisible after doing a wheelie while in first personFixed an issue that resulted in the Achievement “I Ain’t No Buster” not being awardedFixed an issue that resulted in help text persisting throughout the opening cutscene of the mission “Management Issues”Fixed an issue that resulted in help text persisting throughout the opening cutscene of the mission “Cleaning the Hood”Fixed an issue that resulted in CJ and Ken popping into the cutscene as they enter the meat factory in the mission “The Meat Business”Fixed a reversed window texture at Los Santos Pawn ShopFixed an issue with the Rhyme Book texture in the mission “Madd Dogg’s Rhymes”Fixed an issue that resulted in the chains for the Africa Pendant, Dogtags, and Stop Watch to appear black when equipped with other clothingFixed an issue with the High Afro hairstyle missing a section at the back of CJ’s headFixed an issue that resulted in the Map Key language not changing after being changed in the Settings menuNous espérons que ce petit article et que cette vidéo vous aura beaucoup plu, et encouragé à redonner sa chance à ce GTA Trilogy !