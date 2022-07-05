¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Kirby et le Monde Oublie
name : Kirby et le Monde Oublie
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 2 en coop
Même Sheshounet s'incline devant la grandeur de Kirby et le monde oublié.


Je le savais que ce jeu est le vrai GOTY 2022
    posted the 05/07/2022 at 04:52 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    burningcrimson posted the 05/07/2022 at 06:07 AM
    Je l'ai pas trouvé très inspiré dans cette vidéo le Shehsounet... On verra avec LoL.
    yukilin posted the 05/07/2022 at 09:59 AM
    Kirby j'ai adoré
