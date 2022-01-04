SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 380,060 (New)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,931 (4,518,473)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 17,941 (2,195,400)
4 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 13,918 (307,546)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 13,305 (2,574,724)
6 [PS5] Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda Softworks, 03/25/22) – 10,144 (New)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,982 (4,822,623)
8 [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 7,720 (36,664)
9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,710 (920,035)
10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,731 (1,987,301)
11 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 5,693 (117,800)
12 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,597 (100,415)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,558 (7,220,089)
14 [PS4] Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K, 03/25/22) – 5,427 (New)
15 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,237 (2,629,183)
16 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,871 (3,107,336)
17 [PS4] Relayer (Kadokawa Games, 03/24/22) – 4,608 (New)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,208 (952,899)
19 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 4,184 (120,747)
20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,835 (4,054,178 )
21 [NSW] Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath (Bushiroad, 03/24/22) – 3,464 (New)
22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3,271 (38,859)
23 [PS5] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 3,171 (21,076)
24 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3,122 (90,699)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,971 (2,530,218 )
26 [PS5] Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K, 03/25/22) – 2,835 (New)
27 [PS5] Relayer (Kadokawa Games, 03/24/22) – 2,684 (New)
28 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,579 (4,327,586)
29 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,493 (1,035,136)
30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,425 (705,520)
D'ailleurs quand on regarde une nouveauté comme Ghostwire faire à peine mieux que Smash, et àpeine le double que Mario Party ou Zelda, on comprends le malaise.
Mario Party se dirigeant droit vers le million seller et Zelda vers son deuxième million seller. La série Zelda pourrait peut-être un jour s'ancrer derrière le podium des classiques MH, FF et DQ.
Parlons du tristement bide Relayer, un score si faible 4608 copies vendus alors qu'on est au pays de Fire emblem, y'a un bug dans la matrice
D'ailleurs on notera que Triangle Strategy, lui arrive à faire un petit parcours honnête, sans la sortie de Kirby et Ghostwire, il serait encore dans le top 10. Je pense que la qualité du titre et le bouche à oreille fonctionne pour ce jeu.
La chose à noter pour terminer, on a quand même 6 jeux PS5 dans ce top.
mafacenligne C'est faux! ...il y a Minecraft! ...qui doit avoir sans doute un total de vente supérieur à la totalité des ventes software de jeux Xbox au Japon depuis l'aventure de Microsoft dans les consoles.
On peut remercier MS d'aider cette pauvre PS5 en manque de jeux