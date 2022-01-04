SOFTWARE

1 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 380,060 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,931 (4,518,473)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 17,941 (2,195,400)

4 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 13,918 (307,546)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 13,305 (2,574,724)

6 [PS5] Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda Softworks, 03/25/22) – 10,144 (New)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,982 (4,822,623)

8 [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 7,720 (36,664)

9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,710 (920,035)

10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,731 (1,987,301)



11 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 5,693 (117,800)

12 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,597 (100,415)

13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,558 (7,220,089)

14 [PS4] Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K, 03/25/22) – 5,427 (New)

15 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,237 (2,629,183)

16 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,871 (3,107,336)

17 [PS4] Relayer (Kadokawa Games, 03/24/22) – 4,608 (New)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,208 (952,899)

19 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 4,184 (120,747)

20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,835 (4,054,178 )

21 [NSW] Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath (Bushiroad, 03/24/22) – 3,464 (New)

22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3,271 (38,859)

23 [PS5] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 3,171 (21,076)

24 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3,122 (90,699)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,971 (2,530,218 )

26 [PS5] Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K, 03/25/22) – 2,835 (New)

27 [PS5] Relayer (Kadokawa Games, 03/24/22) – 2,684 (New)

28 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,579 (4,327,586)

29 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,493 (1,035,136)

30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,425 (705,520)