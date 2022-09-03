¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
Grand Theft Auto V
79
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
117
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2565
visites since opening : 3880417
suzukube > blog
all
Preco GTA V pour Xbox Series : Ne vous trompez pas !
Ca se passe ici :
https://www.xbox.com/fr-FR/games/store/grand-theft-auto-v/9NXMBTB02ZSF/0017?

Parce que... Le jeu s'appelle Gran Theft Auto V. Exactement comme celui là :
https://www.xbox.com/fr-fr/games/store/grand-theft-auto-v-edition-premium/c496clvxmjp8

Sauf que c'est pas le même et que c'est plus cher.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/09/2022 at 09:30 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2022 at 09:38 PM
    Bizarre les prix ps5 et Xbox sur ps5 il me coûte 12$ sur Xbox il me coûte 25$ j’ai pris la version PS5 direct
    tynokarts posted the 03/09/2022 at 09:40 PM
    Ok, je verrais sur Ps5 plus tard.
    jozen15 posted the 03/09/2022 at 09:49 PM
    mdr, dans tous les cas il n'y a aucune différence
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo