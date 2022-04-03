profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
9
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 160
visites since opening : 214868
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Famitsu
SOFTWARE TOP

1 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 188,490 (New)
2 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 90,017 (New)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 60,754 (2,069,549)
4 [PS4] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 22,104 (New)
5 [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 18,912 (New)
6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,055 (4,456,087)
7 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 11,468 (59,944)
8 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,851 (886,009)
9 [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 9,731 (122,890)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,669 (4,783,316)
11 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,271 (2,532,726)
12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,427 (7,196,312)
13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,037 (3,087,070)
14 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 5,607 (2,515,409)
15 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 5,350 (48,362)
16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,243 (2,607,374)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,791 (936,368 )
18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,363 (1,964,531)
19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,028 (4,038,833)
20 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 3,973 (256,592)
21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 3,398 (4,316,521)
22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,930 (1,024,440)
23 [NSW] Taito Milestones (Taito, 02/24/22) – 2,883 (New)
24 [NSW] CRYSTAR (FuRyu, 02/24/22) – 2,842 (New)
25 [NSW] Killer and Strawberry Plus (Broccoli, 02/24/22) – 2,815 (New)
26 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,201 (241,797)
27 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,201 (241,797)
28 [PS4] Life is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, 02/24/22) – 2,176 (New)
29 [PS4] The King of Fighters XV (SIE, 02/17/22) – 2,101 (11,163)
30 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,979 (28,114)

On est depuis une ou deux semaines dans la deuxième grosse période des ventes (la première étant la fin d'année) pour le JV, on a beaucoup plus de nouveautés. Le mois de mars étant assez fort en terme de vente software.

Elden Ring sans surprise fait un bon démarrage d'autant qu'il sort sur en deux versions ps4/ps5. On voit un ratio qui reste toujours (parc oblige) en faveur de la ps4. Atelier Sophie 2 avec des chiffres plutôt timide est éclipsé par Elden Ring.

Momotaroh décline après 2 anées, on ne sera nullement étonné d'une annonce d'un nouvel épisode pour l'hiver prochain.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/04/2022 at 10:10 AM by newtechnix
    comments (2)
    famimax posted the 03/04/2022 at 10:15 AM
    il y a de sacrés écarts entre les jeux, déjà entre les versions PS4 et PS5 d' Elden Ring
    kujiraldine posted the 03/04/2022 at 10:57 AM
    famimax : J'ai vu la même chose. Mais en y réflechissant, c'est pas un si gros écart, en fait. Effectivement, on a le double de vente sur PS4 par rapport à la PS5 mais la PS4 est aussi 8 fois plus vieille que la PS5. Du coup, les ventes sur PS5 assurent pas mal. Même avec les stocks actuels.

    Sinon, l'anomalie cachée: "Life is Strange: True colors". Je ne m'y attendais pas.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo