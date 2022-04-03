SOFTWARE TOP



1 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 188,490 (New)

2 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 90,017 (New)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 60,754 (2,069,549)

4 [PS4] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 22,104 (New)

5 [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 18,912 (New)

6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,055 (4,456,087)

7 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 11,468 (59,944)

8 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,851 (886,009)

9 [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 9,731 (122,890)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,669 (4,783,316)

11 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,271 (2,532,726)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,427 (7,196,312)

13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,037 (3,087,070)

14 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 5,607 (2,515,409)

15 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 5,350 (48,362)

16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,243 (2,607,374)

17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,791 (936,368 )

18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,363 (1,964,531)

19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,028 (4,038,833)

20 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 3,973 (256,592)

21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 3,398 (4,316,521)

22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,930 (1,024,440)

23 [NSW] Taito Milestones (Taito, 02/24/22) – 2,883 (New)

24 [NSW] CRYSTAR (FuRyu, 02/24/22) – 2,842 (New)

25 [NSW] Killer and Strawberry Plus (Broccoli, 02/24/22) – 2,815 (New)

26 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,201 (241,797)

27 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,201 (241,797)

28 [PS4] Life is Strange: True Colors (Square Enix, 02/24/22) – 2,176 (New)

29 [PS4] The King of Fighters XV (SIE, 02/17/22) – 2,101 (11,163)

30 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,979 (28,114)



On est depuis une ou deux semaines dans la deuxième grosse période des ventes (la première étant la fin d'année) pour le JV, on a beaucoup plus de nouveautés. Le mois de mars étant assez fort en terme de vente software.



Elden Ring sans surprise fait un bon démarrage d'autant qu'il sort sur en deux versions ps4/ps5. On voit un ratio qui reste toujours (parc oblige) en faveur de la ps4. Atelier Sophie 2 avec des chiffres plutôt timide est éclipsé par Elden Ring.



Momotaroh décline après 2 anées, on ne sera nullement étonné d'une annonce d'un nouvel épisode pour l'hiver prochain.