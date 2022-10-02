profile
all
Bastard!!: Premier Teaser de l'anime
Premier teaser pour la nouvelle adaptation animé du manga "Bastard!!" produit par Netflix

    posted the 02/10/2022 at 05:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    cliana posted the 02/10/2022 at 05:21 PM
    à la 12ème seconde : "has finally become an anime"
    Ca commence bien, ils ont oublié les 6 OAV produites
    shinz0 posted the 02/10/2022 at 05:22 PM
    Ça l'air plutôt correct
    cliana posted the 02/10/2022 at 05:23 PM
    Graphiquement je m'attendais à mieux, c'est plutôt dans la moyenne basse actuel.
    guiguif posted the 02/10/2022 at 05:31 PM
    cliana deja c'est pas en cel shading degueu a la Berserk, c'est deja ça de gagné
