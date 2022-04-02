1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,424,657 (New)

2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 19,169 (833,192)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 14,951 (2,483,102)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,064 (4,400,203)

5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 12,986 (4,739,797)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,663 (2,496,078 )

7 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,695 (7,166,966)

8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,733 (3,059,839)

9 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 7,127 (2,307,549)

10 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,749 (2,5814,176)

11 [NSW] Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (Inti Creates, 01/27/22) – 6,460 (New)

12 [NSW] Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/27/22) – 6,278 (New)

13 [NSW] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games, 01/27/22) – 5,746 (New)

14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,630 (1,944,872)

15 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,480 (916,793)

16 [PS4] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games, 01/27/22) – 4,986 (New)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,807 (4,301,979)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,292 (4,023,129)

19 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,270 (1,009,997)

20 [NSW] Kamigami no Asobi – Ludere Deorum: Unite Edition (Broccoli, 01/27/22) – 3,691 (New)

21 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3,401 (1,152,627)

22 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 3,076 (233,241)

23 [PS4] Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/27/22) – 2,771 (New)

24 [PS5] Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (SIE, 01/28/22) – 2,730 (New)

25 [PS4] Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (Inti Creates, 01/27/22) – 2,647 (New)

26 [NSW] COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops, 01/27/22) – 2,574 (New)

27 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,570 (182,664)

28 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,498 (181,147)

29 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,300 (692,069)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,002 (2,319,965)



Plusieurs sortis, cela faisait longtemps , on peut considérer que l'année 2022 a commencé la semaine dernière donc.