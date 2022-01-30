profile
nicolasgourry > blog
Autopsie de Squid Game


J'ai déjà partagé des vidéos de ce youtubeur (que je vous recommande) :
De quoi Geralt de Riv est-il le nom ?
John Wick et le contrat social
Le film qui avait tout prédit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rB7FnoCYfzg
    plistter
    posted the 01/30/2022 at 04:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    hatefield posted the 01/30/2022 at 04:05 PM
    Très surcoté.
    alexkidd posted the 01/30/2022 at 04:40 PM
    j'ai vu le premier épisode, çà m'a suffit pour trouver çà sans intérêt
