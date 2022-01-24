Q. What is this game about?



A. Palworld is a game about living a slow easy-going happy life with mysterious creatures called "Pal'' or throwing yourself into life-and-death battles with the villainous poachers.



On your adventures in Palworld, you can befriend Pals and explore the vast world happily together.

You can sell them, butcher them to eat, give them hard labor, pillage, rob and exercise complete mayhem but this is completely up to the players to make adult decisions like these since the laws in this world prohibit such activities. Just don't get caught!



■ Survival

- This world is full of dangers such as food shortages, harsh weather, and illegal poachers. You must be prepared to do anything if you want to survive. You may even need to consume Pals sometimes...





■ Riding and exploration

- You can effortlessly make them fly, swim, drive a car, saddle on their back or shoulder, also dig holes somewhere if you want... This way you can explore all kinds of places on land, sea, and in the sky by riding Pals.





■ Building

- Do you want to build a pyramid? A spaceship? A garden? Maybe just a house? You can have a large number of Pals work on the construction. Don't worry, labor laws won't be applied to Pals, feel free to work them into the ground.





■ Life

- Make your carefree life more comfortable by collecting a variety of valuable Pals to light fires, generate power, water your plants, thwart threats away from your camp, and mine minerals.





■ Farming

- Different Pals are good at different things such as sowing crops, watering your vegetables, harvesting your yield, cleaning your camp and much more. Create attractive farms and orchards with your Pals. There are also Pals that can duplicate themselves when they're planted. What do they turn into? Eat them after and find out!





■ Factory and Automation

- Automation is essential for your factory production since your life must maintain a happy and carefree style. That's when the Pals come to do the manual work for you. Build a factory and place Pals in it. They will work forever as long as they're fed, until the end of their lifetime or beaten to a pulp by the factory boss. The meaner the factory boss, the quicker you get results or quicker your Pals reach their destiny?





■ Dungeon Exploration

- With Pals, you'll be safe in dangerous areas. If you are in danger, you use Pals to cover your escape! They'll give their lives to protect you without even thinking twice.





■ Breeding and Heredity

- When you breed Pals, they inherit the parents characteristics. Mix rare species of Pals to raise the strongest Pals to tackle the fiercest of foes you'll find in Palworld!





■ Poaching and Crime

- Endangered species of Pals live in the hunting prohibited area. If you sneak in and catch them, you'll get tons of money! It's only illegal if you get caught.





■ Multiplayer

- This game supports multiplayer. Invite your friends to go on an adventure together. Of course, you can battle and trade with other players!

Si vous êtes déçu de la qualité graphique de Pokémon Arceus, voici un clone de Pokémon qui devrait vous remplir le coeur de joie !- Jouable en 4K- Jouable en plus de 60 fps- Des possibilités infiniesSortie prévue en 2022, sur PC ! Et comme une bonne nouvelle n'arrive pas seule : le jeu ne sera pas disponible sur l'Epic Game Store, mais bel et bien sur Steam !Communiqué de presse (désolé il n'est qu'en anglais ou en japonais):