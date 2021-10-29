¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
114
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2376
visites since opening : 3366443
suzukube > blog
all
XCLOUD sur Xbox One | De meilleures performances en jeu ?


00:00 Gears 5
01:43 Forza Horizon 4
03:52 Hellblade
05:32 The Medium
06:38 Psychonauts 2
08:15 Battlefield V
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/en/elanalistadebits-xcloud-on-xbox-one-better-performance-in-games-graphics-comparison-fps/
    tags : xcloud
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, skuldleif
    posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:12 PM by suzukube
    comments (11)
    suzukube posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:14 PM
    The Futur is Now.
    jaysennnin posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:26 PM
    très bonne nouvelle pour ceux qui ont une bonne connexion et qui n'ont pas encore pu choper une xbox series
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:30 PM
    La réponse est oui, j'ai vu des comparatifs c'est juste ouf, le xcloud explose la vieille one et sûrement la one x, et à terme sera identique à la série x
    idd posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:33 PM
    ah tiens faut que je test
    johnpit posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:44 PM
    Il y a aussi les gains de temps de chargement, quand je vois la différence entre ma One X et Xcloud sur mon smartphone sur Avengers j'hésite à le supprimer de ma One X pour le faire via Xcloud
    johnpit posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:45 PM
    Par contre dommage que Flight Simulator ne soit pas dispo sur Xcloud à la différence de The Medium
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2021 at 06:57 PM
    C'est mieux mais toujours très loin du natif.
    aiolia081 posted the 10/29/2021 at 07:07 PM
    jenicris C'est surtout mieux pour un joueur Xbox One qui joue a des en version SX via le could, la difference est flagrante.
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2021 at 07:16 PM
    aiolia081 pour le framerate ouais mais pas pour la qualité de l'image. Xcloud pour y avoir pas mal joué dessus a une image "compressé". C'est plus net sur One.
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2021 at 07:18 PM
    Franchement j'avais beaucoup de doute sur la Series S, mais pour ceux qui veulent jouer pour pas trop cher aux exclus Xbox... Le meilleur rapport qualité/prix reste de loin la Series S, pas Xcloud.
    superpanda posted the 10/29/2021 at 07:32 PM
    J'ai essayé sur mon PC la semaine dernière. C'est vachement pixelisé tout de même (fibre, Ethernet)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo