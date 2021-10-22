¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[JeanBaptisteShow] PS5 vs Xbox Series X : La vérité


Une excellente vidéo à siroter et à méditer. Bon week end à tous !

Bonus : Carole a pu donner son avis sur Les Gardiens de la Galaxie : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAtoGHolX0s
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    junaldinho
    posted the 10/22/2021 at 05:18 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 10/22/2021 at 05:53 PM
    j'attend plutôt la suite :
    Switch Vs Ps vitæ morte Vs gameboy au musée Vs atari 2600 enterrer dans le désert a côté de E. T
    nosphor68 posted the 10/22/2021 at 05:55 PM
    « Carole a pu donner son avis sur Les Gardiens de la Galaxie »
    On s’en fout de son avis…… elle est même pas capable de tester et noter un jeu correctement……
    octobar posted the 10/22/2021 at 05:57 PM
    les youteubés omg
