profile
name :
Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
Square Enix
Square Enix
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics
genre :
action-aventure
Xbox One
Xbox One
Who likes this ?
guiguif
articles :
guiguif
> blog
Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy) dessine Lara Croft
L'illustre Yoshitaka Amano, l'artiste derriere les premiers FF et les logos de la serie a illustré Lara Croft de Tomb Raider a l'occasion des 25 ans de la serie.
https://tombraider25.square-enix-games.com/en-us/tr2013/blog/tr2013-boxart/?utm_source=twitter_tombraider&utm_campaign=boxartreimagining:yoshitakaamano_blog_SQEXSOCIAL
tags :
pasouf
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
yogfei
,
gaeon
,
torotoro59
posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:34 AM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
yogfei
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:37 AM
J'adore le travail de Yoshitaka Amano
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:38 AM
Et ben, on peut dire que le crâne a bien choisi sa place
gaeon
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:40 AM
icebergbrulant
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:40 AM
wilhelm
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:50 AM
Très classe, comme d'hab' avec Amano.
akinen
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:54 AM
Jamais aimé son boulot.
torotoro59
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:54 AM
icebergbrulant
qui te dit que c'est un crâne ? Peut-être a-t-elle du satisfaire un besoin urgent et que -cela- a pris une forme originale...
et surprise par un voyeur elle a brandis son arc
altendorf
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 11:56 AM
Amano, toujours aussi talentueux
Un bon gars. Je me rappel d’un reportage sur Nolife, il est passionnant à écouter
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 12:06 PM
torotoro59
Si elle crée des crânes "naturellement", j'imagine même pas l'état de ses toilettes, un vrai cimetière
Ce qui serait logique vu sa profession
connavaro
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 12:25 PM
Bof je suis pas fan du style gothique mais au moins à la limite c’est un style qui peut être transposé à un jeu vidéo, ce sera laid mais c’est possible contrairement à bon nombre de ses dessins.
torotoro59
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 12:26 PM
icebergbrulant
thor
posted
the 10/09/2021 at 12:27 PM
akinen
Autant j'adore son style, autant ça me fait marrer les gens qui sortent les fourches au moindre dessin de Nomura mais qui se la jouent grands esthètes devant le moindre truc d'Amano.
