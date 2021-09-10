profile
Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition
Tomb Raider : Definitive Edition
PlayStation 4
Square Enix
Crystal Dynamics
action-aventure
Xbox One
guiguif
guiguif
Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy) dessine Lara Croft
L'illustre Yoshitaka Amano, l'artiste derriere les premiers FF et les logos de la serie a illustré Lara Croft de Tomb Raider a l'occasion des 25 ans de la serie.


https://tombraider25.square-enix-games.com/en-us/tr2013/blog/tr2013-boxart/?utm_source=twitter_tombraider&utm_campaign=boxartreimagining:yoshitakaamano_blog_SQEXSOCIAL
    posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:34 AM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    yogfei posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:37 AM
    J'adore le travail de Yoshitaka Amano
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:38 AM
    Et ben, on peut dire que le crâne a bien choisi sa place

    gaeon posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:40 AM
    icebergbrulant
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:40 AM
    wilhelm posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:50 AM
    Très classe, comme d'hab' avec Amano.
    akinen posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:54 AM
    Jamais aimé son boulot.
    torotoro59 posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:54 AM
    icebergbrulant qui te dit que c'est un crâne ? Peut-être a-t-elle du satisfaire un besoin urgent et que -cela- a pris une forme originale... et surprise par un voyeur elle a brandis son arc
    altendorf posted the 10/09/2021 at 11:56 AM
    Amano, toujours aussi talentueux Un bon gars. Je me rappel d’un reportage sur Nolife, il est passionnant à écouter
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/09/2021 at 12:06 PM
    torotoro59
    Si elle crée des crânes "naturellement", j'imagine même pas l'état de ses toilettes, un vrai cimetière
    Ce qui serait logique vu sa profession
    connavaro posted the 10/09/2021 at 12:25 PM
    Bof je suis pas fan du style gothique mais au moins à la limite c’est un style qui peut être transposé à un jeu vidéo, ce sera laid mais c’est possible contrairement à bon nombre de ses dessins.
    torotoro59 posted the 10/09/2021 at 12:26 PM
    icebergbrulant
    thor posted the 10/09/2021 at 12:27 PM
    akinen Autant j'adore son style, autant ça me fait marrer les gens qui sortent les fourches au moindre dessin de Nomura mais qui se la jouent grands esthètes devant le moindre truc d'Amano.
