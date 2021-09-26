Sans commentaire, mais comment taire ?



SuzuKube

1er septembreCookie Clicker (PC)El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC)Lake (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)2 septembreBravely Default II (PC)Kitaria Fables (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PC)RICO London (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)3 septembreBig Rumble Boxing : Creed Champions (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PS4, PS5)Golf Club Wasteland (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 (PC, Switch)The Medium (PS5)7 septembreBus Simulator 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One)Dream Cycle (PC, early access)F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)Sonic Colors Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)8 septembreFinal Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS, Android)Struggling (PS4, Xbox One)9 septembreBloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Dice Legacy (PC, Switch)The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)The Touryst (PS4, PS5)Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)10 septembreLife is Strange True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)Lost in Random (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Port Royale 4 (PS5, Xbox Series)Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)The Rewinder (PC)WarioWare : Get It Together ! (Switch)14 septembreCruis’n Blast (Switch)Deathloop (PC, PS5)15 septembreCatlateral Damage: Remeowstered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Flynn : Son of Crimson (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Timberborn (PC)16 septembreEastward (PC, Switch)Gamedec (PC)I Am Fish (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Metallic Child (PC)SkateBird (PC, Xbox One, Switch)The Amazing American Circus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)17 septembreAragami 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Ni No Kuni 2 (Switch)Nexomon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Severed Steel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Tails of Iron (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)21 septembreKena Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5)Sheltered 2 (PC)World War Z Aftermath (PC, PS4, Xbox One)22 septembrePokémon Unite (iOS, Android)23 septembreDiablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Embr (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Sable (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)24 septembreDeath Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)La Famille Addams : Panique au Manoir (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Spacebase Startopia (Switch)28 septembreAgatha Christie – Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Away The Survival Series (PC, PS4, PS5)Chernobylite (PS4, Xbox One)Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series)In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)Lemnis Gate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)New World (PC)Outer Wilds : Echoes of the Eye (PC, PS4, Xbox One)29 septembreInsurgency Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One)30 septembreAeon Drive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)Darksiders III (Switch)Demon Skin (PS4, Xbox One)Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)Melty Blood Type Lumina (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)Rogue Lords (PC)Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4, Xbox One)