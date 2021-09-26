¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Liste des jeux sortis en septembre 2021


Sans commentaire, mais comment taire ?

SuzuKube



1er septembre

Cookie Clicker (PC)
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (PC)
Lake (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One)

2 septembre

Bravely Default II (PC)
Kitaria Fables (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PC)
RICO London (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

3 septembre

Big Rumble Boxing : Creed Champions (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PS4, PS5)
Golf Club Wasteland (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 (PC, Switch)
The Medium (PS5)

7 septembre

Bus Simulator 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Crown Trick (PS4, Xbox One)
Dream Cycle (PC, early access)
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)
Sonic Colors Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)
Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)

8 septembre

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster (PC, iOS, Android)
Struggling (PS4, Xbox One)

9 septembre

BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Dice Legacy (PC, Switch)
The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
The Touryst (PS4, PS5)
Toy Soldiers HD (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

10 septembre

Life is Strange True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia)
Lost in Random (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Port Royale 4 (PS5, Xbox Series)
Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
The Rewinder (PC)
WarioWare : Get It Together ! (Switch)

14 septembre

Cruis’n Blast (Switch)
Deathloop (PC, PS5)

15 septembre

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Flynn : Son of Crimson (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Timberborn (PC)

16 septembre

Eastward (PC, Switch)
Gamedec (PC)
I Am Fish (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Metallic Child (PC)
SkateBird (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
The Amazing American Circus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

17 septembre

Aragami 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Ni No Kuni 2 (Switch)
Nexomon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Severed Steel (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Tails of Iron (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

21 septembre

Kena Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5)
Sheltered 2 (PC)
World War Z Aftermath (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

22 septembre

Pokémon Unite (iOS, Android)

23 septembre

Diablo II Resurrected (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Embr (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Sable (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

24 septembre

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)
La Famille Addams : Panique au Manoir (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Spacebase Startopia (Switch)

28 septembre

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Away The Survival Series (PC, PS4, PS5)
Chernobylite (PS4, Xbox One)
Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series)
In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch)
Lemnis Gate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
New World (PC)
Outer Wilds : Echoes of the Eye (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

29 septembre

Insurgency Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One)

30 septembre

Aeon Drive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Astria Ascending (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)
Darksiders III (Switch)
Demon Skin (PS4, Xbox One)
Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Melty Blood Type Lumina (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Rogue Lords (PC)
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4, Xbox One)
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/resume-des-sorties-du-mois-de-septembre-202
    posted the 09/26/2021 at 06:30 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/26/2021 at 07:01 PM
    Kena, deathloop
    Le reste m'intéresse pas.

    Chacun a ses préférences mais quantité ne rime pas avec qualité
    suzukube posted the 09/26/2021 at 07:25 PM
    romgamer6859 Lost Judgment , Aragami 2 , F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch , WarioWare : Get It Together ! , Tales of Arise , Nexomon , Tales of Arise , Ghost of Tsushima : Legends , Death Stranding Director’s Cut
    suzukube posted the 09/26/2021 at 07:31 PM
    romgamer6859 j'ai fait une liste pour octobre https://otakugame.fr/resume-des-sorties-ps5-xbox-series-et-switch-du-mois-doctobre-2021/
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/26/2021 at 07:43 PM
    suzukube
    Aragami 2 a pas l'air fou sur série x, j'ai vu les commentaires des gens et il y a des problèmes de performances, ça fait surchauffer la console aussi. Lost jugdment j'attends que le premier soit sur le GP et je m'abonne pour tester déjà x) et death stranding j'aimerais bien qu'il soit sur le ps + une fois car pas envie de lâcher 40 euros pour être dégouté au bout d'une heure mdr


    jvais voir la liste d'octobre
    suzukube posted the 09/26/2021 at 07:48 PM
    romgamer6859 Ouais sur Series X il tourne moins bien que sur ma Series S, y'a du Stuttering et tout. Cela dit le jeu lui même est bon !
