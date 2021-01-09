profile
nindo64
33
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 348
visites since opening : 530736
nindo64 > blog
all
Sorties JV Septembre 2021
Sorties

En complément de l'article de Kevisiano qui demandait "Quels seront vos jeux du mois de Septembre ?", voici la liste quasi complète des sorties de Septembre à date. Ça commence à faire beaucoup de jeux là

1er Septembre: Lake (Xbox, PC)



2 Septembre: El Shaddai : Ascension of the Metatron (PC)



2 Septembre: WRC 10 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



2 Septembre: Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, One, PC)



2 Septembre: Flight Catastrophe (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



3 Septembre: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



3 Septembre: Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PlayStation)



3 Septembre: The Medium (PS5)



7 Septembre: Bus Simulator 21 (PS4, One, PC)



7 Septembre: F.I.S.T. : Forged In Shadow Torch (PlayStation, PC)



7 Septembre: Sonic Colors : Ultimate (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)



7 Septembre: Dream Cycle (PC)



7 Septembre: Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)



7 Septembre: Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)



8 Septembre: Succubus (PC)



9 Septembre: The Artful Escape (Xbox, PC)



9 Septembre: Toy Soldiers HD (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



9 Septembre: Dice Legacy (Switch, PC)



9 Septembre: BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



10 Septembre: Life is Strange : True Colors (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



10 Septembre: Tales of Arise (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



10 Septembre: WarioWare : Get it Together! (Switch)



10 Septembre: NBA 2K22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



10 Septembre: Lost in Random (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



14 Septembre: Deathloop (PS5, PC)



15 Septembre: Merek’s Market (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



15 Septembre: Fire Commander (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



15 Septembre: Timberborn (PC)



16 Septembre: Eastward (Switch, PC)



16 Septembre: SkateBIRD (One, Switch, PC)



16 Septembre: GameDec (Switch, PC)



17 Septembre: Aragami 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



17 Septembre: Nexomon (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



17 Septembre: Ni no Kuni 2 : L’avènement d’un nouveau Royaume (Switch)



17 Septembre: Severed Steel (PlayStation, One, PC)



17 Septembre: Tails of Iron (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



21 Septembre: Kena : Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



21 Septembre: World War Z : Aftermath (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



22 Septembre: Pokemon Unite (Mobile)



23 Septembre: Diablo II : Resurrected (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



23 Septembre: Sable (Xbox, PC)



24 Septembre: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)



24 Septembre: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)



24 Septembre: Famille Addams (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



24 Septembre: Lost Judgment (PlayStation, Xbox)



27 Septembre: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



27 Septembre: In Sound Mind (PS5, XSX, Switch, PC)



28 Septembre: Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



28 Septembre: Lemnis Gate (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



28 Septembre: New World (PC)



30 Septembre: Astria Ascending (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



30 Septembre: Melty Blood Type Lumina (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



30 Septembre: Rogue Lords (PC)




Me concernant, achat quasi assuré pour Kena et Sable. Et je garde un œil sur Life is Strange 3, WarioWare, Deathloop, Eastward, et la V2 de Death Stranding.
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/09/01/sorties-septembre-2021/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    escobar
    posted the 09/01/2021 at 11:22 AM by nindo64
    comments (5)
    totenteufel posted the 09/01/2021 at 11:48 AM
    Nindo Succubus report au 5 octobre
    hizoka posted the 09/01/2021 at 12:00 PM
    Sur : Life is strange
    Peut être : Sable / Lost jugement
    Plus tard : Deathloop (sur GP pour tester)
    Déjà fait : medium
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/01/2021 at 12:05 PM
    j'aurais bien pris lost judgment mais je me vois pas y jouer sans avoir tester le premier
    suzukube posted the 09/01/2021 at 12:10 PM
    YA PAS DE JEU tales ARRETEZ of VOTRE arise PROPAGANDE
    yanissou posted the 09/01/2021 at 12:12 PM
    Je vais peut être preco lost judgment je le ferai suite au premier que je fait actuellement mais à part celui ci j'économise pour 2022 là ça va être la vrai boucherie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo