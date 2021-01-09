, voici la liste quasi complète des sorties de Septembre à date. Ça commence à faire beaucoup de jeux là
1er Septembre: Lake (Xbox, PC)
2 Septembre: El Shaddai : Ascension of the Metatron (PC)
2 Septembre: WRC 10 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
2 Septembre: Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, One, PC)
2 Septembre: Flight Catastrophe (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
3 Septembre: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
3 Septembre: Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PlayStation)
3 Septembre: The Medium (PS5)
7 Septembre: Bus Simulator 21 (PS4, One, PC)
7 Septembre: F.I.S.T. : Forged In Shadow Torch (PlayStation, PC)
7 Septembre: Sonic Colors : Ultimate (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)
7 Septembre: Dream Cycle (PC)
7 Septembre: Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)
7 Septembre: Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)
8 Septembre: Succubus (PC)
9 Septembre: The Artful Escape (Xbox, PC)
9 Septembre: Toy Soldiers HD (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
9 Septembre: Dice Legacy (Switch, PC)
9 Septembre: BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
10 Septembre: Life is Strange : True Colors (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
10 Septembre: Tales of Arise (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
10 Septembre: WarioWare : Get it Together! (Switch)
10 Septembre: NBA 2K22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
10 Septembre: Lost in Random (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
14 Septembre: Deathloop (PS5, PC)
15 Septembre: Merek’s Market (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
15 Septembre: Fire Commander (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
15 Septembre: Timberborn (PC)
16 Septembre: Eastward (Switch, PC)
16 Septembre: SkateBIRD (One, Switch, PC)
16 Septembre: GameDec (Switch, PC)
17 Septembre: Aragami 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
17 Septembre: Nexomon (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
17 Septembre: Ni no Kuni 2 : L’avènement d’un nouveau Royaume (Switch)
17 Septembre: Severed Steel (PlayStation, One, PC)
17 Septembre: Tails of Iron (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
21 Septembre: Kena : Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
21 Septembre: World War Z : Aftermath (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
22 Septembre: Pokemon Unite (Mobile)
23 Septembre: Diablo II : Resurrected (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
23 Septembre: Sable (Xbox, PC)
24 Septembre: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)
24 Septembre: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)
24 Septembre: Famille Addams (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
24 Septembre: Lost Judgment (PlayStation, Xbox)
27 Septembre: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
27 Septembre: In Sound Mind (PS5, XSX, Switch, PC)
28 Septembre: Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
28 Septembre: Lemnis Gate (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
28 Septembre: New World (PC)
30 Septembre: Astria Ascending (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
30 Septembre: Melty Blood Type Lumina (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
30 Septembre: Rogue Lords (PC)
Me concernant, achat quasi assuré pour Kena et Sable. Et je garde un œil sur Life is Strange 3, WarioWare, Deathloop, Eastward, et la V2 de Death Stranding.
Peut être : Sable / Lost jugement
Plus tard : Deathloop (sur GP pour tester)
Déjà fait : medium