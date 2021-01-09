1er Septembre: Lake (Xbox, PC)

2 Septembre: El Shaddai : Ascension of the Metatron (PC)

2 Septembre: WRC 10 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

2 Septembre: Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, One, PC)

2 Septembre: Flight Catastrophe (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

3 Septembre: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

3 Septembre: Ghost of Tsushima : Legends (PlayStation)

3 Septembre: The Medium (PS5)

7 Septembre: Bus Simulator 21 (PS4, One, PC)

7 Septembre: F.I.S.T. : Forged In Shadow Torch (PlayStation, PC)

7 Septembre: Sonic Colors : Ultimate (PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)

7 Septembre: Dream Cycle (PC)

7 Septembre: Vampire : The Masquerade – Bloodhunt (PC)

7 Septembre: Tennis Manager 2021 (PC)

8 Septembre: Succubus (PC)

9 Septembre: The Artful Escape (Xbox, PC)

9 Septembre: Toy Soldiers HD (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

9 Septembre: Dice Legacy (Switch, PC)

9 Septembre: BloodRayne Betrayal : Fresh Bites (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

10 Septembre: Life is Strange : True Colors (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

10 Septembre: Tales of Arise (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

10 Septembre: WarioWare : Get it Together! (Switch)

10 Septembre: NBA 2K22 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

10 Septembre: Lost in Random (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

14 Septembre: Deathloop (PS5, PC)

15 Septembre: Merek’s Market (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

15 Septembre: Fire Commander (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

15 Septembre: Timberborn (PC)

16 Septembre: Eastward (Switch, PC)

16 Septembre: SkateBIRD (One, Switch, PC)

16 Septembre: GameDec (Switch, PC)

17 Septembre: Aragami 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

17 Septembre: Nexomon (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

17 Septembre: Ni no Kuni 2 : L’avènement d’un nouveau Royaume (Switch)

17 Septembre: Severed Steel (PlayStation, One, PC)

17 Septembre: Tails of Iron (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

21 Septembre: Kena : Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

21 Septembre: World War Z : Aftermath (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

22 Septembre: Pokemon Unite (Mobile)

23 Septembre: Diablo II : Resurrected (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

23 Septembre: Sable (Xbox, PC)

24 Septembre: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)

24 Septembre: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Switch)

24 Septembre: Famille Addams (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

24 Septembre: Lost Judgment (PlayStation, Xbox)

27 Septembre: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

27 Septembre: In Sound Mind (PS5, XSX, Switch, PC)

28 Septembre: Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot : The First Cases (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

28 Septembre: Lemnis Gate (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

28 Septembre: New World (PC)

30 Septembre: Astria Ascending (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

30 Septembre: Melty Blood Type Lumina (PS4, One, Switch, PC)